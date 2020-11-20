Drivers sit in traffic while waiting to get onto the U.S. Interstate 80 onramp at Fifth and Bryant streets in San Francisco. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Drivers sit in traffic while waiting to get onto the U.S. Interstate 80 onramp at Fifth and Bryant streets in San Francisco. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bay Area streets earn ‘fair’ grade in annual assessment

The average overall state of the Bay Area’s local roadways has held steady over the past five years and is described as just “fair” in a report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The report grades streets and roads inside cities and unincorporated county areas on a 100-point scale. In 2019, the average overall score for the region’s 43,000 miles of such thoroughfares was 76 — the same it’s been since 2015, according to MTC. That same year, 37 percent of roads were classified as “excellent or very good,” 33 percent were classified as “good or fair,” 9 percent were “at risk” and 21 percent were “poor or failed.”

Streets in fair condition are defined as “worn to the point where rehabilitation may be needed to prevent rapid deterioration,” according to MTC.

From 2010 through 2014, the region’s roadways held steady with a 66-point score, which is also considered fair.

“MTC’s goal is to boost the regional average (pavement condition index) score to about 85 points, which is close to where streets in cities like Dublin, Cupertino and Palo Alto are right now,” said MTC Board Chairman and Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.

“The good news is that the SB 1 gas tax money that cities and counties began receiving a couple years ago has helped prevent sliding backward,” Haggerty said. “But the bad news is that forward progress is slow and there’s still a long, steep climb to get where we want to be.”

Dublin topped the list in 2019 with a score of 85 and Petaluma was at the bottom with a score of 45. The streets of San Francisco earned a “good” score of 74, San Jose earned a “fair” 65 and Oakland earned a “fair” 54, according to MTC, which based all scores on a three-year moving average.

The full report can be found here.

-By Kiley Russell, Bay City News Foundation

Bay Area Newssan francisco newstransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SFMTA head says ‘culture of fear’ at agency contributed to series of botched capital projects
Next story
Colfax: SF may move into purple COVID-19 tier by Sunday

Just Posted

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the SF Department of Public Health. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Colfax: SF may move into purple COVID-19 tier by Sunday

Move to highest risk category would subject city to curfew, additional restrictions and closures

A passenger boards an inbound Muni M-Ocean View train at West Portal Station in 2019. The station, which sits at one end of the Twin Peaks Tunnel, is currently closed. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA head says ‘culture of fear’ at agency contributed to series of botched capital projects

Supervisors lay into agency leadership after revelation that Twin Peaks Tunnel requires partial redo

Drivers sit in traffic while waiting to get onto the U.S. Interstate 80 onramp at Fifth and Bryant streets in San Francisco. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Bay Area streets earn ‘fair’ grade in annual assessment

The average overall state of the Bay Area’s local roadways has held… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supervisors move to halt shutdown of shelter-in-place hotel program

City has said it plans to begin moving homeless out of leased rooms by end of December

BART has seen low ridership since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Almost 40 percent of BART employees to be offered retirement incentives

Board approves payments to shrink agency costs without layoffs

Most Read