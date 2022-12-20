camp jones gulch

The entrance to Camp Jones Gulch near La Honda, CA.

 Courtesy of the Sempervirens Fund

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the Y of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it.

The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 927-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to camp facilities.

kids enjoying nature

Campers at the San Francisco YMCA's Camp Jones Gulch observing an ecological demonstration by a counselor.

