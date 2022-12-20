A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the Y of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it.
The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 927-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to camp facilities.
Jamie Bruning-Miles, president and CEO of the YMCA of San Francisco, said the organization is "overjoyed" to begin the partnership with the land trust.
"This long-term relationship means we can sustain our work at Camp Jones Gulch, be great stewards of our lands and help connect children to nature in new and exciting ways," said Bruning-Miles. "Our commitment to nature has been ongoing for more than 80 years, and provides the resources needed to inspire young people for another 80 years."
Camp Jones Gulch is a sleep away camp run by the S.F. YMCA that introduces fifth- and sixth-grade age city kids to backpacking and other outdoor activities, like rock climbing and canoeing. The camp's footprint is a series of hiking trails and a small collection of cabins deep in the Santa Cruz mountains, near La Honda, under a green cathedral of rare old-growth redwoods.
It's a formative experience, said Sam Walsh, a former camper.
"It challenges you both physically and socially. You gotta hang out with people you don't really know, and there's just no avoiding that discomfort. Just being in nature is great for self reflection because you're free from most distractions and the hiking is humbling."
The site is the largest stand of as-yet unprotected old growth redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to Sempervirens — 39 acres, by its count. On top of that, the property contains a smorgasbord of California ecology: 668 acres of young-growth redwoods, Douglas fir and hardwood forests, mature oak and riparian woodlands, coastal plains, grasslands and headwaters.
Preserving land like this is a crucial part of meeting state and national climate goals, said Sarah Barth, executive director of the Sempervirens Fund. The land trust used both private donations and public bonds to secure the deal.
"Funding for this conservation project represents the exact kind of investments across public and private sectors that make a difference," said Barth. "Every donor dollar went three times further with public funds. Bringing together multiple sources of bond funding makes each voter-approved measure more valuable."
The Sempervirens Fund has created a $422,000 stewardship fund for ongoing ecological restoration and has plans for another financial cushion to update the camp property.
The site has not been threatened with destruction since it was originally purchased by the YMCA in 1934.
However, during an international oil embargo in the 70's, Camp Jones Gulch and the nearby Pescadero and Purissima Creeks saw a few local oil companies make several attempts to drill into the crude oil reserves beneath San Mateo.
Drillers failed to strike the well, and successful production was marginal at best. No further exploration has been planned, but the San Mateo County estimates the reserves to be about 10 billion cubic feet. Today, Pescadero, Oil Water and Tarwater Creeks all produce a natural crude oil seep occasionally that stains the rocks around Camp Jones Gulch.
