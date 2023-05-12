Ylva Hagner was reported missing after last being seen at her workplace on Oct. 14, 1996. Authorities conducted searches related to her case on Wednesday, but her whereabouts and the circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown.
Authorities announced on Friday that the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since 1996 remain unknown, despite two searches recently conducted in Redwood City.
Belmont Police Department units, FBI personnel and San Mateo District Attorney's Office investigators conducted searches at Stulsaft Park and at 3789 Farm Hill Road in Redwood City on Wednesday in connection with Ylva Hagner's missing person case, according to Belmont police.
Though investigators have held numerous interviews and "collected several items from various searches" since Hagner was first reported missing, the woman's whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unknown, according to Belmont police.
Hagner, a Swedish citizen who lived in Palo Alto and worked as a product marketing manager at Ixos Software Inc., was last seen on Oct. 14, 1996. The San Francisco Chronicle wrote in the days after her disappearance that Hagner was reported missing by her employers, who last saw her at the company headquarters in Belmont.
Hagner was 42 at the time of her disappearance and was 5 feet 6 inches tall, with reddish hair and blue eyes.