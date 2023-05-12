Police crime scene tape

Authorities conducted searches at Stulsaft Park and at 3789 Farm Hill Road in Redwood City on Wednesday in connection with Ylva Hagner's missing person case. The woman has been missing since 1996.

Authorities announced on Friday that the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since 1996 remain unknown, despite two searches recently conducted in Redwood City.

Belmont Police Department units, FBI personnel and San Mateo District Attorney's Office investigators conducted searches at Stulsaft Park and at 3789 Farm Hill Road in Redwood City on Wednesday in connection with Ylva Hagner's missing person case, according to Belmont police.

Ylva Hagner was reported missing after last being seen at her workplace on Oct. 14, 1996. Authorities conducted searches related to her case on Wednesday, but her whereabouts and the circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown.

