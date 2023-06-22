San Francisco General Hospital

California lost 13 emergency departments and 1,888 hospital beds in a decade.

In California, it’s become increasingly likely that a patient needing urgent emergency care will be forced to wait.

In the last decade, California emergency rooms haven’t been able to keep up with the rise in demand, according to a study by UCSF released Thursday.

