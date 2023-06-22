In California, it’s become increasingly likely that a patient needing urgent emergency care will be forced to wait.
In the last decade, California emergency rooms haven’t been able to keep up with the rise in demand, according to a study by UCSF released Thursday.
The study shows that the number of emergency rooms in the state has declined “while demand for acute care, especially from the sickest patients, went up.”
While the number of California’s emergency departments has fallen by around 4% over the last ten years, the number of emergency visits increased by more than 7%.
But those visits are not just routine. The level of “high-severity visits” has increased by nearly 68 percent, while the number of low-severity visits declined by 63 percent.
California’s population grew by 4.2% during that same period, according to the study. But California lost 13 emergency departments during that time and 1,888 hospital beds.
“This study was born out of a desire to really know whether or not the experiences that we have on the front line are backed up by evidence,” lead author Dr. Renee Hsia, a UCSF professor of emergency medicine and emergency room physician, told The Examiner.
Hsia has seen these issues firsthand, where departments struggle with long wait times or even people having to leave without getting treatment.
“The other day, somebody came in, had cut his hand on a broken piece of porcelain,” said Hsia. His injury wasn’t life-threatening, and staff had other more severe cases to deal with.
He wound up waiting a long time, and not being able to wait any longer, he left.
This is known as LWBS, or “left without being seen,” which is one of the metrics researchers used during the study. It’s harder to calculate the length of weight times themselves.
Another metric they used was ambulance diversion. “That's when your hospital or emergency department is too crowded,” she said.
If someone is having a heart attack and the closest hospital can’t accommodate them, the ambulance must reroute somewhere else, which can take longer.
“Now you have to wait longer to actually get your heart attack treated or your stroke or whatever it is,” she said.
With a longer travel time, that ambulance is no longer in active service, leaving fewer on the road to help in other situations.
While the study was conducted from 2011 to 2021, according to Hsia, it’s more significant to look at the numbers from 2011 to 2019, before the pandemic hit.
“I think that is a truer reflection of the actual demand for emergency care,” she said. “If we just look at 2011 and 2019, we see that the annual number of ED visits grew by 23%.”
During the pandemic, people might not have been so keen to head to the emergency room and risk exposure, but not that people are getting used to the coronavirus; the rate of visits is picking back up again.
“We will likely see things increase much faster,” she said.
Going forward, Hsia hopes that the study will provide a clear picture of how the current healthcare system creates a disparity of needs in certain areas. Most open hospitals are privately funded and operate like a business.
“When you look at the healthcare supply, it's dictated by market forces; it's dictated by where they will receive the most reimbursement and not based on where there's patient need,” she said.
“If you're located in an area where you have a lot of patients who have commercial insurance, meaning that they're covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield or United or Aetna or Humana, then that emergency department is a revenue center,” said Hsia. “But if you are located in an area where you have a lot of uninsured patients or patients covered by Medicaid or California MediCal, where reimbursement is not as lucrative, then that ER is a cost center.”
A privately funded hospital is more likely to close that hospital down than one getting lucrative revenue.
“It's a hard message to get, but I do think that there's more appetite for it, and people recognize that this is not a sustainable system,” said Hsia. “It's actually getting worse. The system is straining and its breaking point.”