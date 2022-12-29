The game features a perfect storm for road 49ers fans to outnumber their home counterparts: a lackluster Raiders’ season, the team still trying to nurture support after moving to town just over two years ago and an opposing fan base that historically travels extremely well.
The saga has turned into a real-life groundhog’s day situation
A Vivid Seats spokesperson told The Examiner that the projected number of 49ers fans would be one of the strongest road crowds for a Raiders’ game at Allegiant Stadium this year. They cited that demand skyrocketed both because the 49ers have one of the most well traveled fanbases in the NFL and this will be the team's first time playing in Sin City.
In short, it's the perfect vacation for 49ers fans on New Year's weekend.
Invading enemy stadiums is nothing new to the Faithful. The fanbase made headlines for enveloping SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif. last year. The playoff tilt was widely reported to have significantly more Niner fans than Rams fans in attendance and social media was filledwithpictures showing the stands blanketed in red. The Rams, like the Raiders, are relatively new to the area and have struggled to build a dedicated fan base — despite winning the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Similarly, the 49ers’ “neutral” field game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City in November was dominated by red and gold clad supporters. According to Vivid Seats, 49ers fans accounted for 80% of the crowd at Estadio Azteca that night.
In addition, the company said tickets to this Sunday’s 49ers-Raiders game are, on average, the most expensive for any NFL game this week. The average ticket cost as of Thursday is $581, nearly $300 more than the next highest priced game ($309 for Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans matchup).
The tickets are the third most expensive Raiders’ home game since 2017, which also includes the period when the team was still in Oakland. The only other two Raiders games over that period that so far surpass Sunday’s in average cost were a Monday Night Football game vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13, 2021 ($801), the team’s first home game with fans since moving to Las Vegas, and a Sunday Night Football game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 14, 2021 ($600).