Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area

A home under construction in Santa Cruz in 2018.

 Shutterstock

Developers across the Bay Area awoke Wednesday morning to an overnight gold mine: a list of towns that missed their state housing deadline. 

Senate Bill 9, or the California HOME Act, is a state mandate imposed on local governments to plan for adequate new housing to accommodate population growth every eight years. The state issues a recommendation for how much housing a municipality should aim for, and the municipality can choose how and where to build it.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.