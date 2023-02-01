Developers across the Bay Area awoke Wednesday morning to an overnight gold mine: a list of towns that missed their state housing deadline.
Senate Bill 9, or the California HOME Act, is a state mandate imposed on local governments to plan for adequate new housing to accommodate population growth every eight years. The state issues a recommendation for how much housing a municipality should aim for, and the municipality can choose how and where to build it.
If a municipality should miss the deadline, however, there are significant consequences. It becomes subject to "builder's remedy," which means that the town is forced to accept any proposed housing development that includes at least 20% affordable units or is 100% middle-income units. The state can also impose a monthly fine of $100,000.
The deadline for the 2023-2031 housing element was Tuesday night.
But not every town that missed it had the same excuse, explained Sonja Trauss, executive director of housing watchdog firm YIMBY Law. If California were a high school classroom, the delinquent "students" avoided their "homework" in myriad ways.
Some towns tried to self-certify, "which is like making their own driver's license", or "turning in an essay with a bunch of blank pages in the middle", said Trauss; some didn't submit a draft at all; some started too late and weren't finished; and some already had their drafts rejected, so they elected to take more time to complete the state's edits.
In the meantime, here's which towns in the nine-county Bay Area are now subject to builder's remedy, according to state data:
NORTH BAY
American Canyon, Napa County
Napa, Napa County
Belvedere, Marin County
Novato, Marin County
Fairfax, Marin County
Larkspur, Marin County
Ross, Marin County
San Anselmo, Marin County
San Rafael, Marin County
Cloverdale, Sonoma County
Cotati, Sonoma County
Healdsburg, Sonoma County
Rio Vista, Solano County
The state has rejected drafts from the following towns in this region, which are taking extra time to review their Housing Element plans:
Calistoga, Napa County
St. Helena, Napa County
Yountville, Napa County
Corte Madera, Marin County
Mill Valley, Marin County
Tiburon, Marin County
Petaluma, Sonoma County
Santa Rosa, Sonoma County
Windsor, Sonoma County
Dixon, Solano County
Suisun City, Solano County
Vacaville, Solano County
EAST BAY
Pinole, Contra Costa County
Richmond, Contra Costa County
Martinez, Contra Costa County
Pittsburg, Contra Costa County
Vallejo, Contra Costa County
Pleasant Hill, Contra Costa County
Newark, Alameda County
Piedmont, Alameda County
The state has rejected drafts from the following towns in this region, which are taking extra time to review their element:
Albany, Contra Costa County
Brentwood, Contra Costa County
Concord, Contra Costa County
El Cerrito, Contra Costa County
Hercules, Contra Costa County
Oakley, Contra Costa County
San Pablo, Contra Costa County
Hayward, Alameda County
Livermore, Alameda County
Union City, Alameda County
PENINSULA
Daly City, San Mateo County
Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County
Pacifica, San Mateo County
Burlingame, San Mateo County
The state has rejected drafts from the following towns in this region, which are taking extra time to review their element:
Brisbane, San Mateo County
East Palo Alto, San Mateo County
Foster City, San Mateo County
Hillsborough, San Mateo County
Mountain View, San Mateo County
Millbrae, San Mateo County
Redwood City, San Mateo County
Portola Valley, San Mateo County
Woodside, San Mateo County
SOUTH BAY
Cupertino, Santa Clara County
Palo Alto, Santa Clara County
The state has rejected drafts from the following towns in this region, which are taking extra time to review their element:
Campbell, Santa Clara County
Gilroy, Santa Clara County
San Jose, Santa Clara County
Saratoga, Santa Clara County
Sunnyvale, Santa Clara County
