¡Felíz Día de los Muertos, San Francisco!
Do you have plans yet? If not, the Examiner has put together a list of some local events that promise a fun and connective experience in your community.
For those in the dark, Día de los Muertos is a Central American holiday, originating in Mexico, that honors deceased loved ones and family ancestors.
It takes place over two to three days, usually November 1 and 2 but sometimes October 31, and is an occasion for joyful celebration and reflection upon the lives of the dead.
Customs vary from place to place, and sometimes family to family, but on the whole traditions include constructing an altar with candles, marigolds, pan de muerto, colorful sugar skulls, images and favorite foods of the deceased in order to guide their spirits back to the world of the living for a night or two.
Here's how to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Francisco next week.
Si prefiere leer en español, mande aquí.
1) Ritual Circle in Potrero del Sol Park, hosted by the Marigold Project
Join Day of the Dead S.F., part of the Marigold Project, for the Festival of Altars at 5 p.m. on Nov 2.
"The Ritual Circle is a ceremony created to take time and space to honor our environment and connection to earth and each other," the project wrote on their website. "All are invited to participate and be a part of the event. Together we will hold space for healing, honoring, and reflecting on our ancestral roots in our beautiful community of heart connection."
2) Stories and altars with La Cocina
La Cocina is a multicultural collective of restaurants and artisans in the Tenderloin. This year, the market hall is creating a communal altar for a celebration on Wednesday, Nov 2. There will also be a Día de los Muertos story time on Monday, Oct 31.
The event is free, but La Cocina asks that guests register beforehand here.
3) Light up the night in the Sunset
Are you a fan of bigger parties?
There will be a huge Día de los Muertos barbecue and party on the corner of 37th and Ortega on Nov 1. Food and festivities will be hosted by Nomar Ramirez of Molcaxitl, a pop-up restaurant of indigenous Mexican cuisine. Where there's food, there's good moods.
4) Something old, the Día de los Muertos Procession in the Mission...
Every year, El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural in the Mission organizes a procession for Día de los Muertos. It's the largest event in the City, with singing, live music, facepainting, outdoor altars, costume, candles, food and more. In March, the founder Juan Pablo Gutierrez passed away, so this year's procession is in his honor.
5) ... And something new, the Art Festival at Tunnel Tops Park
Celebrate the art of Día de los Muertos with the National Parks Service. For two days, Nov 1-2, Tunnel Tops park will have facepainting, papel picado and paper flower making, sugar skull decorating and small altars in the park. This will be the first ever Día de los Muertos celebration at Tunnel Tops.