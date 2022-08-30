Dead humpback whale

A humpback whale was found dead in Half Moon Bay.

 Marine Mammal Center

The death of a humpback whale in Half Moon Bay was likely caused by blunt force trauma injuries caused by a ship, the Marine Mammal Center announced on Monday.

Scientists at Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center suspect that a humpback whale that washed ashore at Manhattan Beach on Sunday died due to injuries consistent with being struck by a ship. Experts from the center and the California Academy of Sciences performed a necropsy on the whale.

