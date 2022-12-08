Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit brought by three women against the University of Vermont for what was described as a "deliberate indifference” to sexual assault at the school.
Lamb was not charged with a crime and was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in a Vermont federal court by Kendall Ware and two other former undergraduate students at University of Vermont.
The suit alleges that Ware and Lamb met and began dating at the university in January 2019 when Lamb was a junior playing small forward for the University of Vermont men's basketball team. Ware and Lamb dated for roughly six months before breaking up in summer of the same year.
According to the suit, Ware attended an off-campus party on Sept. 7, 2019 that was hosted at the house where Lamb was living.
"Later that evening, Lamb began screaming and insulting Ware in the driveway outside the house," the suit alleged. "Ware and Lamb went together to Lamb's bedroom, where Ware believed that they would be discussing Lamb's rage that night. In the process of discussing their relationship and making up from the fight, Lamb began to have sex with Ware."
The suit further alleges Lamb "forcefully anally penetrated" Ware without her consent, and she repeatedly told him to stop. However, the suit alleges Lamb told her to "just take it."
Ware attempted to leave after the alleged rape, but Lamb forced her back into the room and she spent the night with him, according to the suit.
Lamb denied the allegations detailed in the suit in a written statement released on Thursday.
"I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter," Lamb said. “Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."
The allegations against Lamb also surfaced when he was added to the Warriors in the fall. Team president Bob Myers responded to the allegations at a press event following Lamb's recruitment.
"We checked with the NBA, we checked with the two teams that had prior signed him and didn't hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that," Myers said. "It’s tough because we take that very seriously. At the same time, it’s difficult because if someone’s accused of something but not charged or convicted, and we then deny them an opportunity, is that fair, too?"
Lamb played at Vermont from 2016-2020, then played for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs before joining the Warriors.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.