Anthony Lamb Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit brought by three women against the University of Vermont for what was described as a "deliberate indifference” to sexual assault at the school.

Lamb was not charged with a crime and was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in a Vermont federal court by Kendall Ware and two other former undergraduate students at University of Vermont.

