You’d be forgiven for confusing one San Francisco housing ballot measure for the other.
Both have “affordable housing” in the name, and both would streamline the often-arduous permitting process for certain affordable housing projects.
Both use 15% a key figure in their definitions of a qualifying project.
And both call for laborers to be paid a prevailing wage.
But Affordable Housing Now, a measure backed by Mayor London Breed, and the Affordable Housing Production Act, introduced by Supervisor Connie Chan on Tuesday, would have very different implications for affordable housing development in San Francisco.
They are just two in a dizzying array of housing-related proposals on the table, as the city’s elected leaders look to play catch-up on San Francisco’s longstanding housing crisis.
Both proposals would simplify the permitting process for affordable housing proposals, but Chan’s demands more in return from developers.
In announcing her proposal, Chan said it would streamline permitting of housing that is “truly affordable,” even to families and the working people who build it.
Mayor London Breed’s office called Chan’s proposal a “distraction” from the mayor’s own proposal, arguing that it set standards by which no economically viable project would qualify.
“The Board of Supervisors, who have opposed streamlining over and over again, are putting forward an anti-housing measure that will stop housing and cause confusion among the voters,” said Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Breed.
The decision could fall to voters in November, who would be asked to parse out which is worth supporting if both reach the ballot.
The proposals come as the state of California pressures San Francisco to add 82,000 housing units, 57% of which must be affordable, by 2031.
The proposals
Reading the Chan’s and Breed’s affordable housing proposals might feel like a one-two punch of math and social studies homework.
Both aim to hasten affordable housing in San Francisco, a city in which it routinely takes more than two years for a housing project to receive full approval.
They would streamline the permitting process — including the developer-dreaded discretionary review, which stalls and ensnares proposals — for housing projects that meet certain affordability requirements.
“If it's zoning-compliant and follows all the rules, for a reasonable additional on-site affordability, you get guaranteed the project will be approved as you avoid all of the risk,” explained Todd David, executive director of the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, which is backing Breed’s measure.
Under both measures, the streamlining incentives would apply to all 100% affordable housing projects and educator housing projects.
Chan would have the incentive also apply – and here’s where a Casio calculator watch comes in handy – to projects that include 15 percentage points more affordable units than the minimum 21.5% the city already requires to be below-market-rate for projects greater than 25 units, or 36.5% in total.
Breed’s proposal uses much of the same language, but its affordability requirements would be less burdensome on developers.
Again, reach for that calculator.
Unlike Chan’s proposal, Breed’s version doesn’t require an additional 15 percentage points of units be affordable — it requires that 15% more units be affordable. In other words, if the city already requires 22 units of a 100-unit building be affordable, an additional 15% of those units would have to be affordable — in this case, three more for a total of 25.
Compare that same proposal to Chan’s proposal, which in the same scenario would require that 36 of 100 units be affordable.
Breed’s proposal would allow the Board of Supervisors to redefine the definition of affordable as up to 140% of the area median family income, compared to the existing 120% standard kept by Chan.
Chan also requires developers to dedicate a portion of affordable units to two- and three-bedroom apartments, which she said would allow families to grow and stay in affordable housing. Breed’s does not have that requirement.
The Breed version would authorize the Board of Supervisors to expand the streamlined review to other types of projects, like accessory dwelling units, if it ever desired.
Both proposals require laborers on mixed-income housing projects to be paid the prevailing wage, but Chan’s also requires that developers rely on the higher standard of a “skilled and trained workforce.”
Parsing out all of those differences can be difficult if you’re not a UC Davis professor with a deep interest in San Francisco politics and housing policy.
Chris Elmendorf, a UC Davis law professor with a deep interest in San Francisco politics and housing policy, warned that the similarity between the proposals could be confusing to voters, and said it appears Chan’s is “designed in a kind of superficial way to mirror the Breed proposal as closely as possible.”
He argued that between existing city law and state laws that require streamlined permitting for certain affordable housing projects, there are few projects that would actually benefit from Chan’s proposal — and those are unlikely to pencil out for developers.
Reports have shown that even market-rate developers have trouble getting projects to pencil out with existing affordability requirements of around 20% of units. To Elmendorf, Peskin and Chan’s proposal is a nonstarter.
With few exceptions, he said, Chan’s proposal “requires a level of affordability that to my knowledge has never been achieved by a money-making developer.”
But that just highlights the need for renewed public and private investment in affordable housing projects, argued John Avalos, executive director of Coalition of Community Housing Organizations, which is supporting Chan’s proposal.
"We have to create those tools and this is one of them, and whether it is going to have immediate impact, that's in question, but we actually have to create the conditions that have long-term impact," Avalos said.
By setting the standard as up to 140% of the area median income, Avalos argued that Breed’s proposal would redefine what “affordable” means in San Francisco. In exchange for streamlining, all it asks of developers is a slight increase in affordable housing units — which, he said, could amount to a few studio apartments that qualify as “affordable” but are equal to or above market rate.
"If we want to really seriously address our affordability crisis, we have to create housing that workers can afford,” Avalos said.
Chan’s YIMBY detractors argued that the development of market-rate housing would benefit everyone.
"The data and academic research overwhelmingly shows that building additional market rate housing helps affordability,” David said. Claiming otherwise, he added, is “a San Francisco NIMBY talking point.”
If Chan can get the support of five of her colleagues — Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Shamann Walton joined her at the press conference announcing the legislation — it will appear on the November ballot. A signature-gathering effort is already underway for Breed’s proposal, previous versions of which were already twice rejected by the Board of Supervisors.