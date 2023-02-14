28388251_web1_220519-sfe-holland_1

Opportunities in California have spilled forth like the vistas from Mount Tamalpais. 

 Pung/Shutterstock

Scrambling for a last-minute, budget-friendly Valentine’s Day activity in the Bay Area? How about a hike.

Strava — the San Francisco-based subscription service that tracks users’ athletic movement using GPS data — analyzed public activity uploads to its site from its over 100 million users worldwide over the last four Valentine’s Days, and found that hiking is the second most popular exercise for duos on Feb. 14.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.