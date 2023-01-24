Awards season is here, and perhaps the most eagerly anticipated hardware has finally been handed out.
Of course, we’re talking about the Trader Joe’s “Customer Choice Awards,” which unveiled the winners of its 14th annual competition on Monday.
The store, one of the most popular grocery destinations in the Bay Area, received approximately 18,000 responses from customers who were asked, "If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?"
The field of contenders was wide open in 2023, after the store inducted five of its most frequent winners into its inaugural Product Hall of Fame class, removing them from consideration for future votes and enshrining them in glory forever.
This year’s top overall product (the "Best Picture" of the Trader Joe’s “Customer Choice Awards") is the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, which the store described as “spicy little scrolls made from stone ground corn masa that is cut, rolled and fried to a captivating crunchiness — then generously dusted with hot chili & lime flavored seasoning.”
Some may consider this a massive upset over the runner-up finisher, “TJ’s hashbrowns," a breakfast staple that can easily be microwaved or, if you have the time, pan fried to crisp perfection. During his prime middle and high school years, this Examiner writer estimates his body was made up of at least 50% TJ’s hashbrowns. For the record, this Examiner writer was still an athletic specimen in high school, admired by many. He was also very popular.
The chips take the “Best Overall” mantle from the store’s incumbent winner, the Mandarin Orange Chicken, which had established a dynasty on par with the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors. The sweet and savory frozen poultry item's overwhelming supremacy is partially what prompted TJ’s to create its Hall of Fame. It removed the chicken from contention and allowed products, that otherwise wouldn’t have sniffed the trophy, a realistic chance at capturing the ultimate prize. Similarly, other NBA teams for years have also hoped the Warriors would be removed from competition because they are unfair to play against.
Other highlights include the best Vegan/Vegetarian item (Kale and Cashew Pesto), produce (Bananas), entree (Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice), desert (Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones) and beverage (Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage).
The complete results are listed below.
OVERALL:
1. Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
2. TJ's Hashbrowns
3. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
4. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend