TRADER JOES storefront

A Trader Joe's store in Louisville, Ky., March 30, 2020.

 Luke Sharrett/The New York Times

Awards season is here, and perhaps the most eagerly anticipated hardware has finally been handed out.

Of course, we’re talking about the Trader Joe’s “Customer Choice Awards,” which unveiled the winners of its 14th annual competition on Monday.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like