Tax Day isn’t April 15 this year. It’s not the next day or the day after that either. For most Californians, including those in the Bay Area, it won’t be for another six months.
Since Tax Day can’t fall on a weekend or federal holiday, the due date for Americans to file their income tax this year has been moved to April 18. April 15 and 16 were on Saturday and Sunday and Monday is Emancipation Day, which commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Act in 1862.
That means the next date Tax Day can be is April 18 — except in California, where that only applies to three counties.
For the rest of the Golden State, the deadline to file both state and federal income taxes has been pushed to October 16, as announced separately by the IRS and the state earlier this year.
The extended deadline is intended to help Californians impacted by the parade of atmospheric river-fueled winter storms in December and January. That includes all nine Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.
“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release last month. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”
The only California counties that did not receive the extension are Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties, where businesses and residents still must file their taxes by Tuesday.