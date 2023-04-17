IRS tax forms

The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is photographed, Monday, April 17, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jon Elswick

Tax Day isn’t April 15 this year. It’s not the next day or the day after that either. For most Californians, including those in the Bay Area, it won’t be for another six months.

Since Tax Day can’t fall on a weekend or federal holiday, the due date for Americans to file their income tax this year has been moved to April 18. April 15 and 16 were on Saturday and Sunday and Monday is Emancipation Day, which commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Act in 1862.

