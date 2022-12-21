Natural disasters are a part of life, but they don't have to leave you shaken up.
In light of the recent jumble of earthquakes in Northern California, the Examiner has compiled a tipsheet for residents of earthquake-prone areas to stay safe and secure during a serious seismic event.
For everybody:
The California Earthquake Authority maintains a list of critical supplies that everyone should have in their household's kit. At the bare minimum, you should keep the following in an easily accessible place:
- Three days’ water supply for each member of your family (at least 1 gallon per person, per day)
- Three days’ supply of nonperishable food, plus a can opener
- First aid kits for your home and autos
- Three days’ supply of food and water for your pets
- Flashlights in every room with extra batteries
- Power packs for phones
- Prescription medications
- Whistle
- Swiss Army knife
- Copies of your personal documents
- Extra pair of glasses
- Cash (small bills are best)
- Anything your pets may need (leashes, carriers, medication)
The CEA suggests that people choose foods that are easy to open, in case of emergency, but not ones that will make you excessively thirsty. Additionally, refrigerated foods are safe to eat up to four hours after they've ceased being chilled, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Earthquakes are unique amongst natural disasters in that they can be severe, but don't usually last very long. A large portion of the destruction incurred by seismic events are due to fires that break out, flooding from burst pipes and other secondary events. Here's a few tools you should keep handy to turn off gas leaks and taps:
- Flashlight with extra batteries in every room
- Fire extinguisher
- Duct tape
- Work gloves
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Knife, pliers and scissors
- Local maps (paper)
- Manual can opener
- Dust mask
- Water purification tablets
- Sterno
- A water-resistant or waterproof tarp, which may be needed for shelter, or to protect property from the elements or contain debris after an earthquake
Make sure that you have a piece of sturdy furniture to dive under that can accommodate each member of your household. Experts recommend securing heavy shelving to walls and keeping breakables on shelves low to the ground.
Keep away from windows, which may shatter, and get out of the kitchen — the abundance of sharp objects, breakable items, potential gas and water leaks and more make the kitchen an extremely hazardous place to be during an earthquake.
Overall, the most important aspect of preparedness is agreeing on a safety plan with everyone in your household.
For apartment dwellers:
Being in a small living space means that during a serious earthquake, there is less space to take shelter. If your apartment is unable to accommodate heavy furniture that would help you stay safe, brace yourself in a corner or against a load-bearing wall and cover your head and neck.
Whatever you do, DO NOT try to run out of the building until the shaking has stopped. Even walking around in an earthquake is extremely dangerous.
For homeowners:
To minimize property damage in the event of an earthquake is to secure storage areas, especially ones with any chemicals or solvents, and anything remotely volatile: water heaters, stoves, electronics like fans and hangings that may fall.
In addition to the basics, best practice for homeowners is to brace suspended ceilings, get your house checked for seismic impacts, keep a clear path open to at least two exits to your home and get earthquake insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.