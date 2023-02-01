Lost woman

The woman was found at Ponderosa Park and told authorities that she lived five minutes away, but she could not remember any street names, phone numbers or the way back to her residence.

 Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

Sunnyvale authorities on Wednesday sought the public's help to identify a woman who was found seemingly lost in a park.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday that the woman was found at Ponderosa Park.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.