Sunnyvale authorities seek help to identify lost woman By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Feb 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago The woman was found at Ponderosa Park and told authorities that she lived five minutes away, but she could not remember any street names, phone numbers or the way back to her residence. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Sunnyvale authorities on Wednesday sought the public's help to identify a woman who was found seemingly lost in a park.The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday that the woman was found at Ponderosa Park.The woman told authorities that she lived five minutes away from the park, but she could not remember any street names, phone numbers or the way back to her residence, according to the department. Anyone with information on the woman's identity was asked to contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7180. Bernal Heights benches' citation prompts S.F. neighborhood uproar "It seems so divisive, and that's not what Bernal Heights is all about" Andrew Fortin-Caldera Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner.