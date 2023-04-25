As office life returns to American life, so does commuting.
That rebound isn’t happening quite as rapidly in the Bay Area, which is experiencing one of the slowest returns to in-person work since the pandemic compared to other major metropolitan regions.
But Bay Area employees are still trickling back into workplaces, meaning commute times are slowly inching back to normal. And by normal, we mean frustratingly lengthy.
Many of the cities with the longest commute times in California are in the Bay Area, according to Stacker, which analyzed Census data to formulate the top 25 cities in the state with the worst commutes.
The publication, which released the list on Monday, compared cities with at least 5,000 working adults using the Census’ 2021 five-year estimate.
The Bay Area city with the longest average commute to-and-from work? Antioch, which finished third overall in the state and fifth nationally. Residents of the East Bay suburb, the third largest city in Contra Costa County, spend an average of 46 minutes commuting each day.
The outlet found that 35% of Antioch workers spend over an hour commuting. Another 30% spend 30 minutes to one hour commuting each day, while just 17% commuted in under 15 minutes.
The other Bay Area cities to make the list include Brentwood (5th in the state, 43.8 minute average commute), Tracy (6, 43.7), Oakley (15, 43.3), Lathrop (12, 41.4), Hercules (14, 40.7), Pittsburg (16, 40.3), Dublin (18, 39.9), Pinole (19, 38.8), and San Ramon (23, 38).
The state’s worst city to commute in was the Central Valley town of Los Banos, where residents on average spend 49.4 minutes getting to and from work each day.