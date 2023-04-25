San Francisco traffic

Pre-pandemic, the average commute nationwide was a record-high 54 minutes each day.

As office life returns to American life, so does commuting.

That rebound isn’t happening quite as rapidly in the Bay Area, which is experiencing one of the slowest returns to in-person work since the pandemic compared to other major metropolitan regions.

