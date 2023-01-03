An SUV on Tuesday morning plunged into a large sinkhole reportedly caused by a water main break, though no injuries were reported.
The sinkhole was first reported in the area of Abbot Avenue and Castle Street, near Hillside Park, just before 1 a.m., according to the Daly City Police Department and the North County Fire Authority.
Daly City Public Works Department staff were sent to the scene to repair the growing sinkhole. Initial reports indicated the sinkhole was caused by a water main break below the street, though ground saturation caused by recent rains may have also contributed to the erosion and crews were still working to confirm the exact cause.
Reports fromthe scene showed a red SUV teetering on the edge of the water and mud-filled sinkhole. The hole in the asphalt eventually widened enough for the vehicle to fall in and become partially submerged.
Daly City police reported that the SUV was parked with no one inside when the vehicle fell into the sinkhole. Police later found and notified the SUV's owner, who was asleep inside his residence during the incident.
Repair crews later towed the SUV out of the hole, and Daly City Public Works Department repair crews were working Tuesday to repair the damages caused to the street. Crew estimates indicated the hole left in the road was about 20 feet wide.