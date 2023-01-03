27120193_web1_211108-SFE-STORMWATER-photo_1

The sinkhole was first reported in the area of Abbot Avenue and Castle Street, and eventually grew large enough for the SUV to fall and become partially submerged.

 S.F. Examiner file photo

An SUV on Tuesday morning plunged into a large sinkhole reportedly caused by a water main break, though no injuries were reported.

The sinkhole was first reported in the area of Abbot Avenue and Castle Street, near Hillside Park, just before 1 a.m., according to the Daly City Police Department and the North County Fire Authority.

