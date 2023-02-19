Silicon Valley

A new study of Silicon Valley wealth, income and other economic measures shows vast disparities in one of the country's wealthiest regions, with the top 10% of households holding 66% of the investable assets in the region last year.

 Wikimedia

A new study of Silicon Valley wealth, income and other economic measures shows vast disparities in one of the country's wealthiest regions, with the top 10% of households holding 66% of the investable assets in the region last year.

In Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, just eight households held more wealth than the bottom 50% (nearly half a million households), according to the Silicon Valley Index, an annual report by the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies, the research arm of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

Palo Alto: Where California and capitalism's original sins meet
How ChatGPT conquered the tech world in 100 days

You May Also Like