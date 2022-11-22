Nixon bear cub

Nixon the orphaned black bear cub was rescued after wandering into a South Lake Tahoe store. (Photo Courtesy: Oakland Zoo)

 Photo Courtesy: Oakland Zoo

A sick and injured black bear cub who captured the hearts of the Oakland Zoo staff was euthanized due to the severity of his medical issues after receiving 10 days of treatment.

The approximately 8-month-old bear cub was found in early November after wandering into a South Lake Tahoe retail store, according to the Tahoe-based nonprofit organization BEAR League. Concerned residents — who named the cub Nixon after the store in which he was found — contacted BEAR League, which collected the animal and provided him with food and shelter before transferring Nixon to the care of the​​ California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

