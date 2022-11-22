A sick and injured black bear cub who captured the hearts of the Oakland Zoo staff was euthanized due to the severity of his medical issues after receiving 10 days of treatment.
The approximately 8-month-old bear cub was found in early November after wandering into a South Lake Tahoe retail store, according to the Tahoe-based nonprofit organization BEAR League. Concerned residents — who named the cub Nixon after the store in which he was found — contacted BEAR League, which collected the animal and provided him with food and shelter before transferring Nixon to the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
BEAR League, which had been keeping tabs on the bear in the months before he was rescued, determined Nixon was born in February in the South Lake Tahoe area, and his mother died when he was still very young.
"When this happens and if the cub isn't rescued, they will stop growing, their immune systems are seriously compromised and they often get a non-contagious form of mange," according to BEAR League. "By the time (Nixon) appeared into view he had lost all his fur and looked more like a Chupacabra than a bear cub."
After his mother's death, Nixon began following another bear who already had a "much larger and very healthy cub of the same age," according to BEAR League. The bear initially took Nixon in and taught him how to catch fish, but wildlife experts later reported the adult bear was "not being as tolerant anymore and seemed to be trying to leave him behind" just before Nixon wandered into the South Lake Tahoe store and was rescued.
CDFW wildlife biologists conducted an initial veterinary analysis before taking Nixon to the Oakland Zoo on Nov. 11 for further examination and treatment. The zoo reported that the animal weighed a mere 28 pounds and also suffered from a severe skin infection that caused extreme hair loss, pneumonia, an unspecified viral infection, internal parasites, a fractured paw, a dislocated wrist and a deeply infected bone in his left front foot that caused difficulties in walking.
Zoo veterinary staff administered antibiotics, antifungals and special baths to treat Nixon's infected skin and kept him warm with heat lamps due to his lack of fur. However, the Oakland Zoo announced Monday that Nixon's injuries and illness had progressed, and veterinary staff decided to euthanize the bear after 10 days of treatment.
"Although it was the most humane choice to end Nixon's suffering, these decisions are never made without immense thought, consideration, and compassion," the Oakland Zoo said in a Tweet announcing the decision. "We all fell in love with Nixon and his undeniable spirit. We only knew him for a brief time, but the impact he made on us will last forever."