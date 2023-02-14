Shake Shack exterior

Shake Shack must pay $20,000 to a worker trained in San Francisco whom management at another Bay Area location said needed to explain his gender to colleagues after he was repeatedly misgendered.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Shake Shack will pay $20,000 to a San Francisco-trained worker who management at another Bay Area location said needed to explain his gender to colleagues after he was repeatedly "misgendered."

The California Civil Rights Department announced on Monday that Shake Shack must also update its policies on retaliation, harassment, discrimination and bullying, as well as train managers and staff on discrimination based on gender identity and expression as part of a settlement with the state.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.