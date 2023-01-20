In Saturated California, Evacuation Orders and Impassable Roads

Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday reports of a "swimmer in distress." 

Police on Friday identified a 22-year-old a San Francisco State University student who was reported missing after he was washed away by a wave just off a Pacifica beach.

Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to Esplanade Beach on reports of a "swimmer in distress" and learned at the scene that Hamzah Alsaudi and two other men had entered the water, where Alsaudi was struck by a large wave that pulled him away from the shore, according to police.

Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, was reported missing after a large wave washed him away from Esplanade Beach in Pacifica.

