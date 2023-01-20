Police on Friday identified a 22-year-old a San Francisco State University student who was reported missing after he was washed away by a wave just off a Pacifica beach.
Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to Esplanade Beach on reports of a "swimmer in distress" and learned at the scene that Hamzah Alsaudi and two other men had entered the water, where Alsaudi was struck by a large wave that pulled him away from the shore, according to police.
The other men were able to safely exit the water, and the two contacted authorities when they could not find Alsaudi.
Two other swimmers managed to exit the ocean and called emergency services after the third man was washed away by a large wave
Police and fire department units searched the surrounding beach and nearby waters for the man "without success," prompting the United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, San Bruno Police Department and the California Department of Parks and Recreation to aid the search using aircraft, sea vessels and drones.
Alsaudi had not been found as of Friday afternoon, and police sought the public's help to locate him. He was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 185 pounds, and he was last seen wearing black shorts.
Alsaudi was born in Iraq and is originally from Santa Monica, and he is currently enrolled as a sophomore at SFSU where he is also a member of the university's wrestling team.
“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica," SFSU said in a prepared statement. "The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.