The United Airlines employees allegedly stole marijuana from checked luggage at SFO from 2020 to 2022.

A group of United Airlines employees are facing allegations they were involved in a yearslong scheme to steal pounds of marijuana from checked baggage at San Francisco International Airport.

Joel Dunn and Adrian Webb allegedly recruited several other unidentified "ramp cargo agents" at SFO to help steal the marijuana from 2020 to 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI. Authorities said in the complaint the amount of marijuana allegedly stolen by the participants "is consistent with distribution to others and not personal use."

