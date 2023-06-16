A group of United Airlines employees are facing allegations they were involved in a yearslong scheme to steal pounds of marijuana from checked baggage at San Francisco International Airport.
Joel Dunn and Adrian Webb allegedly recruited several other unidentified "ramp cargo agents" at SFO to help steal the marijuana from 2020 to 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI. Authorities said in the complaint the amount of marijuana allegedly stolen by the participants "is consistent with distribution to others and not personal use."
The FBI alleged Dunn – the purported leader of the scheme – first approached a co-worker in 2020 and paid them $2,000 in cash per shift to take part in the theft. Dunn allegedly offered more money per shift "if large quantities were taken that day," potentially earning the accomplice up to $10,000 a week.
The accomplice, who later became a law enforcement informant, told investigators that Webb "appeared to be Dunn's right hand man and gave directions when Dunn was not around," according to the criminal complaint.
Attorneys for Dunn and Webb did not reply to requests for comment from The Examiner by time of publication.
The informant told investigators that participants in the scheme allegedly stole the marijuana from checked luggage and placed the stolen goods into large black trash bags, which they stashed in their personal vehicles.
In early October 2022, authorities at SFO confronted two accomplices after they exited a secure area with a cart carrying two boxes and a large black plastic bag. The FBI reported in its criminal complaint that one of the accomplices "initially denied that the items were theirs," but then retracted the statement.
Authorities searched the contents of the cart and found about 30 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, and the accomplices were subsequently arrested. The FBI alleged surveillance footage previously captured the two accomplices, along with Dunn and Webb, taking similar bags out of the secure area of the airport to their personal vehicles.
Dunn and Webb both face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in connection with the FBI's allegations. The men have since been released from custody on bail, and trial dates have yet to be established.