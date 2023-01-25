SFO runways

Departure Runway 1 Left will close March 27 for a repaving of its surface layer and is expected to reopen no later than May 25. (flysfo.com)

 Courtesy flysfo.com

One of San Francisco International Airport's runways will be out of commission for eight weeks. 

Runway 1 Left will close March 27 for a repaving of its surface layer and is expected to reopen no later than May 25. Other repairs being made include making improvements to adjacent taxiways, upgrading lighting and painting new striping and markings. 

