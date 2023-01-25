One of San Francisco International Airport's runways will be out of commission for eight weeks.
Runway 1 Left will close March 27 for a repaving of its surface layer and is expected to reopen no later than May 25. Other repairs being made include making improvements to adjacent taxiways, upgrading lighting and painting new striping and markings.
A more than seven-year refurbishment project has officially been completed
Doug Yakel, SFO's public information officer, said the repairs are based on general wear-and-tear.
"We have a program that monitors the conditions of our runways to determine the timing of repaving. We repave each runway about every ten to 12 years on average, but this one lasted us a bit longer because of the reduced flight activity that occurred during the pandemic," he said.
SFO gathered input from its airlines to determine the best start date. March was chosen to avoid clashing with the summer and year-end holiday travel seasons. It was also chosen for the month's low precipitation probability, as dry weather is needed for asphalt installation.
Golden Gate Constructors will be handling the renovations. According to SFO, the project's total cost is expected to be $51 million. $27.9 million will be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
During 1 Left's closure, SFO will be operating all of its arrivals and departures with two primary runways, 28 Left and 28 Right. This configuration is commonly used during clear windy days.
1 Right, the runway adjacent to the construction zone, will remain open as an extra taxiway to reduce surface congestion.
Most aircrafts won't see changes to their landing as they normally use 28 Left and 28 Right. Larger aircrafts also use the two runways for takeoff, so they will not be impacted either. Meanwhile smaller aircrafts, which normally use 1 Left and 1 Right for takeoffs, will use 28 Left and 28 Right during the closure.
According to SFO, the closure will cause few delays during clear conditions and delays of less than an hour during foggy mornings. However there will be slightly longer taxi times for departing aircrafts to reach open runways.