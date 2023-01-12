23713897_web1_sfo

Only five airports in the country had fewer delayed flights than SFO in 2022

 San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco was one of the best airports to fly out of in the U.S. last year, new research revealed on Thursday.

Just five airports in the country had fewer delayed flights than San Francisco International Airport in 2022, according to the travel website Family Destinations Guide, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like