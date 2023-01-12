San Francisco was one of the best airports to fly out of in the U.S. last year, new research revealed on Thursday.
Just five airports in the country had fewer delayed flights than San Francisco International Airport in 2022, according to the travel website Family Destinations Guide, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation.
The study found that 16.64% of flights from SFO were delayed last year, a mark which narrowly trailed Detroit Metropolitan Airport (16.63%), Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (16.51%), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (16.49%), Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (16.19%), and Salt Lake City International Airport (14.18%).
SFO still ranked favorably despite closing the year at the center of Southwest Airlines’ nightmare holiday travel crisis, which saw almost 17,000 flights canceled and hundreds more delayed nationwide between Christmas and New Year’s.
This isn’t the first accolade the airport, the biggest in the Bay Area, has received recently. Two months ago, the Wall Street Journal named SFO its best airport of 2022, because of its "one-two punch" of reliable flights and top-notch amenities.
Meanwhile, according to the study, the worst airports to travel through last year were Orlando International Airport (28.24% of flights delayed), Newark Liberty International Airport (26.51%), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (26.1%), Tampa International Airport (25.48%), and Miami International Airport (24.4%).
In total, 1,042,056 flights were delayed nationwide in 2022.
