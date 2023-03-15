spotlight SFO parking garage set ablaze Wednesday morning By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A multi-vehicle fire occurred on the fifth floor of San Francisco International Airport's Long Term Parking garage. Wikimedia Commons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The San Francisco Fire Department put out a three-car fire at the San Francisco International Airport's Long Term Parking garage early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. when the fire spread from one vehicle to two other cars on the garage's fifth floor. Fire officials noted that the blaze did not impact any of SFO's services but did produce "noticeable smoke," which KCBS Radio reported was visible at the 380 and 101 interchange. SFFD put the fire out just before 8 a.m. and reported that there were no injuries, as well as no impact to SFO's field or terminal operations. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sfo Sffd James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest More money for embattled EMpower: “This needs to be an FBI investigation” Updated 27 min ago Before the beef: Old clip shows Grizzlies' Brooks once emulated Draymond Updated 57 min ago Brex CEO on fallen rival Silicon Valley Bank: ‘There won’t be a new SVB’ Updated 2 hrs ago Soon-to-be former Cowboys star's last Dallas memory is 49ers flattening him Updated 2 hrs ago New format for 2026 men's World Cup could bring more matches to Bay Area Updated 3 hrs ago SFO parking garage set ablaze Wednesday morning Updated 4 hrs ago Our Partners Rainy season slip-and-fall accidents can lead to serious injuries Ex // Top Stories After switch failure disrupted N and J, Muni back on track No, it's not in your head: Muni’s J and N trains really struggled last month. Now, we know why Sparks fly between Breed, Preston amid public safety funding proposal “Mayor holds a press conference in my district, doesn’t inform or invite my office, then shows up and denounces me for not being there” Man arrested in Palo Alto for alleged battery and attempted carjacking Police reported the suspect displayed signs of intoxication and handed a detaining officer a pipe "commonly used to smoke methamphetamine" Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco