Long Term Parking Sign

A multi-vehicle fire occurred on the fifth floor of San Francisco International Airport's Long Term Parking garage.

 Wikimedia Commons

The San Francisco Fire Department put out a three-car fire at the San Francisco International Airport's Long Term Parking garage early Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. when the fire spread from one vehicle to two other cars on the garage's fifth floor. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

Ex // Top Stories