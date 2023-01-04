An atmospheric river is expected to unleash a historic deluge on both San Francisco and the Bay Area beginning Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to place the region under several warnings, watches and advisories over the next few days. Here’s what hazards have been issued for The City so far:
What: Flood watches are issued “to inform the public and cooperating agencies that current and developing hydrometeorological conditions are such that there is a threat of flooding, but the occurrence is neither certain nor imminent.”
When: From 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Impact: The substantial rainfall combined with already saturated soils will cause “rapid rises in area creeks, streams, and rivers. Bankfull exceedance is possible. In addition strong gusty winds will bring branches and trees down, which may cause localized damming of water ways,” officials said.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.”
Instructions: Officials urged residents not to drive through flooded roadways. Half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. For more extensive and detailed instructions on how to stay safe from flooding, visit the National Weather Service’s flood safety resource here.
Major wind and rain impacts are EXPECTED tomorrow into Thursday. Prepare now for flooding, downed trees, and power outages. NEVER drive through flooded roadways! Remember turn around, don't drown. Stay safe everyone! #cawxpic.twitter.com/8agOIHccoJ
What: An advisory, rather than a warning, is issued when “a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance,” but is not bad enough to issue a warning. Furthermore, a coastal flood advisory is issued when flooding is possible or expected to be over and above normal high tide levels.
When: From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Impact: The National Weather Service expects “minor coastal flooding” at “prone low lying coastal locations across the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide.” The “combination of high tide on Thursday plus additional 1 to 1.5 foot increase in water levels from storm system may result in flooding of areas much along the lines of what happens during King Tide events.”
What: High surf warnings are issued when “breaking wave action results in an especially heightened threat to life and property within the surf zone.”
When: From 7 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.
Impact: “Dangerously large breaking waves of 22 to 27 feet” could develop off the San Francisco, North Bay and Central Coasts.
“Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected,” officials warned.
Instruction: Officials urged people to stay well back from the ocean, off coastal rocks and jetties, avoid steep beaches, and keep away from the “surf zone,” which is defined as the “area of water between the high tide level on the beach and the seaward side of the breaking waves.”
A very large incoming westerly swell will create significant beach hazards on Thursday. A High Surf Warning goes into effect Thursday morning for most SF Bay Area and Central Coast beaches with large breaking waves up to 30 feet expected. Stay well back from the ocean! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/GvAKpnuAZ9
What: High wind warnings are issued when “high wind speeds may pose a hazard or are life threatening.”
When: From 4 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Impact: Officials expect southerly winds with approximately 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph in valley locations. In addition, areas above 1000 feet could experience 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph at. Local gusts could reach as high as 70 mph along the coast and highest peaks.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the agency said.
"Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during this prolonged wind event. The strongest winds will be during the cold frontal passage late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.”
Instruction: Officials advised that people should avoid being outside in “forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”