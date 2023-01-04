Breed announced at the news conference that calls made to emergency services throughout the city in the morning and early afternoon had been manageable, but were increasing as night fell and the rainfall became heavier.
The mayor noted 311 can be called if city crews are needed to inspect possible clogged drainage pipes or to address fallen trees and downed power lines, but reminded residents that emergency police and fire services should be reserved for life-threatening incidents.
"We are currently being inundated with a number of 911 calls and they don't all necessarily fit into that category," Breed said. "We want to keep the public safe. We're here to do whatever we need to do. But we need to make sure that everyone is looking at their various situations and determining whether or not something is life or death versus something that you can call 311 [for]."
1 of 14
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
Jim Wilson/The New York Times
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
Breed also urged residents to stay indoors if possible to reduce traffic on wet roads, and noted gusty winds may result in felled trees that can damage power lines and result in outages.
"The most important thing people can do is to keep themselves out of harm's way, which means... please do not travel or go outside," said Mary Ellen Carroll, Executive Director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. "We advise that includes staying off the roads. If you have to be out and you encounter a flooded area please do not drive through it. And please, obviously, if there are any downed power lines, you need to avoid those."
As many as 3 inches of rain expected in urban parts of the Bay Area through Friday. Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in San Francisco for Wednesday and Thursday due to the potential for "strong damaging winds."