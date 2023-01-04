Fallen tree on Hyde Street

Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials warned residents at a Wednesday evening news conference of inevitable floods, landslides and other "life-threatening" situations as an historic bomb cyclone converged on the region.

Breed announced at the news conference that calls made to emergency services throughout the city in the morning and early afternoon had been manageable, but were increasing as night fell and the rainfall became heavier.

Bomb Cyclone in San Francisco: January 4, 2023

