Authorities on Wednesday were searching for a San Francisco State University student who was taken by a large wave just off a Pacifica beach.
Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded about 10:30 a.m. to Esplanade Beach on reports of a "swimmer in distress" and learned three men had entered the water, where one of the men was struck by a large wave that pulled him away from the shore, according to police.
The two other swimmers managed to exit the ocean and called emergency services when they could not find the third man. Police and fire department units searched the surrounding beach and nearby waters for the man "without success."
The driver was initially stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence
Additional resources from the United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, San Bruno Police Department and the California Department of Parks and Recreation were called in to aid the search for the man using aircraft, sea vessels and drones, but the man had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon.
Pacifica police described the missing swimmer as a white male in his 20s who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts.
The man's name was not publicly released, but authorities noted he is enrolled as a student at San Francisco State University
“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica," the university said in a prepared statement. "The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work.”