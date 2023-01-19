17985241_web1_US-NEWS-ENV-CALIF-COAST-5-LA

The swimmer was last seen in the waters off Esplanade Beach when a large wave washed him away.

Authorities on Wednesday were searching for a San Francisco State University student who was taken by a large wave just off a Pacifica beach.

Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded about 10:30 a.m. to Esplanade Beach on reports of a "swimmer in distress" and learned three men had entered the water, where one of the men was struck by a large wave that pulled him away from the shore, according to police.

