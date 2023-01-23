Investigators in Marin County on Tuesday will conduct a toxicology test on the woman who was found dead in her Tesla that crashed into a backyard swimming pool, as her death is under a state law enforcement investigation.
The California Highway Patrol said the woman was pronounced dead in a San Rafael backyard on Saturday morning, shortly after she drove through a fence, into an in-ground swimming pool and the pool's wall. She was the only person harmed in the crash, which was reported just before 7:30 a.m.
Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt, and that she "allowed the car to veer towards" the home at 44 Bonnie Banks Way when it crossed another nearby street. The CHP didn't say whether the car's self-driving features were engaged.
Roger Fielding, Marin County's chief deputy coroner, told The Examiner on Monday that officials expect the results back within the next six to eight weeks. The chief forensic pathologist is expected to identify the cause of death within eight to 10 weeks.
Officials haven't publicly identified the woman, as they are yet to notify her next of kin about her passing.
The fatal crash occurred about two months after a Tesla in full self-driving mode caused an eight-car accident on the Bay Bridge, and amid wider questions about the effectiveness of Tesla's technology.
"I will be telling the world that this is what the car *will* be able to do, not that it can do this upon receipt," Musk wrote of the video, which he later claimed on his Twitter account showed the car driving itself "with no human input at all."