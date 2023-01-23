California Highway Patrol car

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, while the Marin County Coroner expects test results on the victim in two months. 

Investigators in Marin County on Tuesday will conduct a toxicology test on the woman who was found dead in her Tesla that crashed into a backyard swimming pool, as her death is under a state law enforcement investigation. 

The California Highway Patrol said the woman was pronounced dead in a San Rafael backyard on Saturday morning, shortly after she drove through a fence, into an in-ground swimming pool and the pool's wall. She was the only person harmed in the crash, which was reported just before 7:30 a.m.

