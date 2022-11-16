22653803_web1_200910-SFE-OrangeSky-1_3

A hazy orange sky from nearby wildfires looms over downtown San Francisco in September 2020. The City’s Climate Action Plan is estimated to cost $22 billion, according to a a new report from UC Berkeley Law School found.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

When it comes to planning for the worsening impacts of climate change, funding is as important as the plan itself. But securing such funding amid other pressing priorities, like addressing the housing and homelessness crises or investing in the police force, has long been a challenge for San Francisco despite its ambitious climate goals.

Last year, Mayor London Breed released San Francisco’s latest Climate Action Plan, a roadmap for reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. But achieving a carbon-neutral balance sheet requires the rapid decarbonization of our buildings and transportation systems, transitioning our energy supply away from fossil fuels and ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

