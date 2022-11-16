A hazy orange sky from nearby wildfires looms over downtown San Francisco in September 2020. The City’s Climate Action Plan is estimated to cost $22 billion, according to a a new report from UC Berkeley Law School found.
When it comes to planning for the worsening impacts of climate change, funding is as important as the plan itself. But securing such funding amid other pressing priorities, like addressing the housing and homelessness crises or investing in the police force, has long been a challenge for San Francisco despite its ambitious climate goals.
Last year, Mayor London Breed released San Francisco’s latest Climate Action Plan, a roadmap for reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. But achieving a carbon-neutral balance sheet requires the rapid decarbonization of our buildings and transportation systems, transitioning our energy supply away from fossil fuels and ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
“It’s an incredibly tall order,” said Paul Wermer of the Climate Emergency Coalition.
It’s also one of the first times a city has followed up its climate goals with an actual funding strategy, noted Ted Lamm, a senior research fellow at Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy & the Environment and author of the report.
“What we found is that no one had really done a city-specific, CAP-specific analysis, so we were kind of starting from scratch,” said Lamm. “You can set as ambitious targets as you want. But if you don’t provide them the budget and the funds and the actual implementation tools to do it, it’s going to be a plan and nothing else.”
Now, The City has a clearer idea of what adapting to a warmer world will cost – and how to pay for it.
Though the tens of billions proposed would be spread over many decades, the report acknowledged the immense scale of this challenge, which would require finding new and largely untested revenue streams, including implementing congestion pricing, introducing carbon and parcel taxes, increasing bond limits, and the creation of a Green Bank to attract private capital and seed funding from the federal government.
Still, said Tyrone Jue, acting director of the Department of the Environment, it’s important to note that The City would not be responsible for footing the bill alone. “The $22 billion isn’t the city’s tab,” said Jue. “It’s the cost of implementing all the different strategies in the Climate Action Plan,” something that also requires leveraging state and federal funding.
Far and away, transit and buildings make up the largest chunk of city emissions, at 47% and 41%, respectively. They also carry the highest price tags to decarbonize. Electrification of existing residential buildings alone is estimated to cost nearly $6 billion, according to the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency estimates that some $15 billion is needed for system expansion and infrastructure improvements.
But if past is prologue, the battle over The City’s budget portends a future where climate funding is left hanging in the balance. Even with a $108 million budget surplus during the last budget cycle, Breed included scant funding for the Climate Action Plan in her initial proposal. It was only after environmental groups applied searing pressure on city leaders did the Board of Supervisors set aside funding for the CAP in the add-back process.
And while environmental advocates welcome the work to attach a dollar sign to the challenges ahead, some remain apprehensive about the appetite for increasing parcel taxes or paying parking or congestion fees in an already prohibitively expensive city.
“We are talking about huge amounts of money,” said Wermer. “If we do not have broad community buy-in, bond and tax measures will not pass. And if we don’t have a transparent process, I fear public support will be lacking.”
This lack of support for climate policies was tested during this month’s midterm elections when voters roundly rejected Prop 30, a bill that would have imposed a tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk.
And though Prop 30 was overwhelmingly supported by San Franciscans, some fear that tacking on an additional parcel tax or business tax might be a tougher sell to the public.
“People are never going to vote to tax themselves significantly,” said Wermer, noting that the plan’s proposal to apply taxes on businesses making $25 million or more in gross receipts could risk further outmigration of companies to places like Texas or Florida.
Congestion pricing is another issue poised to ruffle feathers. Attempts at congestion pricing have sputtered in the past, and it’s unclear whether the San Francisco County Transit Authority will take up the issue again anytime soon.
But if The City wants to leverage the tranche of money from the state and federal government, time is of the essence, noted Cyndy Comerford, climate program manager at the Department of the Environment. “We’re at a really critical time for the city that we need to be able to access this funding,” she said.
Money from the federal Inflation Reduction Act is beginning to trickle into states for climate adaptation and resilience projects. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom committed a historic $54 billion to tamp down emissions and expedite its transition from fossil fuels while also banning the sale of new gas cars by 2035.
“We have never seen this sort of alignment across the three levels of government from our local, state and federal institutions,” said Jue. “This is going to be a window of time where we can make significant progress on all of our climate strategies, utilizing these funding sources. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, whether we’re going to have a new federal administration that all of a sudden turns back the clock as the previous administration did.”
Jue’s remarks came just a day after former president Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House in a speech where he grossly misrepresented the threat of climate change and played down its impacts, which are already having reverberating effects across the country.
Though the well-trodden battles over who should pay the price to stave off an increasingly warming world far from over, investing in solutions now and into the future will help San Francisco remain a leader in this space.
“We want to be a model for what’s possible,” said Jue. For “the imagining of new possibilities and a new future.”
