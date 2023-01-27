Sandbags_SFPublicWorks_04Jan2023-077.JPG

The City estimates that storm-related damages to The City's infrastructure cost around $17 million.

Are you a resident or business owner who was impacted by January's spate of extreme weather? The City wants to hear from you. 

Mayor London Breed announced a survey on Thursday for those who experienced property damage as a result of this month's storms. It will help inform The City's Department of Emergency about the extent and kinds of damages wreaked on private property. 

