Are you a resident or business owner who was impacted by January's spate of extreme weather? The City wants to hear from you.
Mayor London Breed announced a survey on Thursday for those who experienced property damage as a result of this month's storms. It will help inform The City's Department of Emergency about the extent and kinds of damages wreaked on private property.
The survey, which is available through Feb. 9 and will soon be available in Spanish, Chinese and Filipino, can also be filled out through 311's mobile app, which can be found here. Information captured includes impact from flooding, land and mudslides, sinkholes and fallen trees or power poles.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said survey participants will help The City by being "our eyes and ears on the ground."
"By understanding the damages we've sustained, we can get San Francisco moving more quickly toward recovery and resilience," he added.
While residents and business owners are being encouraged to fill out the survey, a submission does not automatically guarantee that a participant will receive state or federal assistance.
Once completed, the findings will be shared with state and federal agencies that are overseeing storm relief assistance programs, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.
"We know there are a lot of people that need financial help as a result of recent severe storms,” said Breed. “Together with state and federal partners, we are working to secure every available relief program for eligible business owners and residents. This is why we are urging anyone who experienced damages to their businesses and homes to complete the survey."
The City estimates that storm-related damages to The City's infrastructure cost around $17 million, while an additional $25 million is being estimated for damages to city infrastructure in Alameda, San Mateo and Tuolumne counties.