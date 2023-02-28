A Bay Area-based FBI agent on Monday was sentenced to six years in federal prison for accepting at least $150,000 in bribes and other items and services — including private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, and escorts — over three years in exchange for providing “sensitive law enforcement information” to a corrupt attorney with ties to Armenian organized crime.
Broumand, 56, was arrested on conspiracy charges near his Lafayette residence in April, 2020. After an 11-day trial last October, a federal jury found Broumand guilty of one count of conspiracy, two counts of bribery of a public official, and one count of monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. He has been in federal custody ever since.
From Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2018, Broumand was found to have “accepted cash, checks, private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, hotel stays, escorts, meals, and other items of value from an organized crime-linked attorney – identified in court papers as ‘E.S.,’ and each man acted to conceal the true nature of their corrupt relationship,” authorities said. The payments to Broumand were deposited into an account for “Love Bugs LLC,” a Lafayette-based lice-removal hair salon business Broumand and his wife started in 2007.
In exchange for the bribes, Broumand conducted law enforcement inquiries to help E.S. and his associates avoid prosecution and law enforcement monitoring, including telling them what officials they should “stay away” from when they were under criminal investigation.
Broumand concealed the corrupt relationship by writing false reports that made E.S. appear as an FBI source.
Among the people Broumand was asked by E.S. to use the FBI database to help was Levon Termendzhyan, an Armenian organized crime figure who in 2020 was found guilty of charges related to a $1 billion renewable fuel tax credit fraud scheme.
Broumand was also discovered to have interfered with an FBI investigation into Felix Cisneros, a corrupt Homeland Security special agent who had ties to Termendzhyan, officials said. Cisneros earlier this year was convicted both for executing corrupt acts for E.S. and Termendzhyan, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“Every law enforcement officer took an oath to never betray their integrity and to enforce the law with fairness and justice when they enter this profession. Unfortunately, Babak Broumand betrayed that oath and violated the trust bestowed on him by the American people when he released sensitive law enforcement information in exchange for money, gifts, and other personal benefits,” Darren Lian, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Oakland Field Office, said. “Today’s sentence shows that no one is above the law, and those who dare to cross the line will be held responsible for their unlawful actions.”