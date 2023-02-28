24851403_web1_210116-SFE-FBI_1

Babacky Broumand, 56, was arrested on conspiracy charges near his Lafayette residence in April, 2020.

A Bay Area-based FBI agent on Monday was sentenced to six years in federal prison for accepting at least $150,000 in bribes and other items and services — including private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, and escorts — over three years in exchange for providing “sensitive law enforcement information” to a corrupt attorney with ties to Armenian organized crime.

Babak Broumand worked out of the FBI Field Office in San Francisco as a special agent for almost 20 years and was responsible for national security investigations, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

