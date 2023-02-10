Aerial view of San Jose at night

San Jose is the safest city for online daters in the Bay Area, and all of California, according to a new study. 

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city?

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders.

