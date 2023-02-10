If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city?
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders.
San Jose finished sixth, the highest of any Bay Area or California city. San Diego, ranked 11th, was the only other California city to crack the Top 25. San Jose, according to the data compiled by Best VPN, had far lower rates of identity theft, fraud reports and STDs than its California counterpart.
A plurality of the reported losses last year (34%) were in cryptocurrency, with the median reported loss totaling $10,079. Gift cards accounted for just 7% of the reported losses — the median was around $700 — but a whopping 24% of all reports. No other form of payment made up more than a fifth of reported romance scams last year.
Reported romance scammers most often told their victims that they — or someone they knew — was sick, hurt or in jail, according to the federal data. Lies about their location — "I'm in the military far away, so I can't meet in person!" — and offers to help victims invest were close behind.
So if you're having trouble finding love in San Francisco, or even across the bridge in Oakland and the East Bay, and you don't want to get scammed, you might want to find the way to San Jose.
But if you meet a South Bay boo on a dating app or website, and they start asking for gift cards, it's probably still good to be true.