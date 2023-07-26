Ukrainekids1.jpg

Ukrainian refugee children sit in a classroom at the Ienachita Vacarescu Elementary School after a ceremony marking the beginning of the school year in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

As the war in Ukraine drags into a second year, it’s estimated that 1.5 million children in that nation are at risk of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and need mental health care to cope with the trauma of living under siege.

They’ve been displaced, watched loved ones maimed or killed and endured daily life through the scream of sirens and the darkness of bomb shelters. Nearly 1,500 Ukrainian children have been orphaned, the National Social Service of Ukraine said.

Ex // Top Stories

kbender@sfexaminer.com