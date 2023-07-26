As the war in Ukraine drags into a second year, it’s estimated that 1.5 million children in that nation are at risk of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and need mental health care to cope with the trauma of living under siege.
They’ve been displaced, watched loved ones maimed or killed and endured daily life through the scream of sirens and the darkness of bomb shelters. Nearly 1,500 Ukrainian children have been orphaned, the National Social Service of Ukraine said.
Now, San Francisco-based tech company JustAnswer and its nonprofit arm, the Arizae Foundation, in partnership with digital media company Red Ventures, have announced they are helping fund the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center in Lviv, Ukraine, this fall.
“The war in Ukraine robbed many children of their childhood. They have witnessed horrors that no one should ever see, and they have lived in constant fear and uncertainty,” said Andy Kurtzig, CEO of JustAnswer. “We cannot stand by and watch as a generation of young Ukrainians suffer from the effects of violence and fear.”
The center will provide free therapy and care for children and teens. Patients can obtain medical, psychological, speech therapy, psychotherapeutic and rehabilitation services at the center.
It will operate within St. Nicholas Hospital, which focuses on providing children with medical care from infancy to adulthood. A four-month renovation project is expected to start this week and be completed by November. Officials say they expect to be able to care for up to 3,000 children per year.
While experts say that most people who go through a traumatic event — such as threatened death, serious injury or sexual violence — often experience nightmares, anxiety or headaches, most soon recover.
However, a smaller number of people develop debilitating long-term distress or post-traumatic stress disorder, experts say.
George Bonanno, a clinical psychology professor at Columbia University who studies trauma and resilience, told The New York Times that he estimates the total as less than 10%. But in a country with 5.7 million children, that amounts to a great number of kids in need of mental health care.
“The number of children in need of help is increasing every day because the psychological consequences of war are distant in time,” said Ivan Myskiv, the director of St. Nicholas Hospital in Ukraine. “Children experience anxiety disorders, PTSD, depression, dissociative disorders and behavioral disorders, and are more prone to alcohol and drug abuse. Therefore, the existence of such a center is extremely important so that we can provide children and adolescents with quality medical care.”
The announcement about the new mental health center comes less than a year after JustAnswer and the Arizae Foundation, in partnership with Lviv IT Cluster, opened the Lviv Mental Health Center for adults, children and families.
That center will provide up to 15,000 therapy sessions this year and up to 40,000 consultations to people suffering the trauma, stress and anxiety of living under the conditions of war.
“With physical trauma, that’s something everyone understands because they can see it. But with psychological trauma, it’s difficult to see but equally important to treat properly in order to preserve life, the economy and the community,” said JustAnswer’s Kurtzig.
“This center will help everyone from injured soldiers and their families to people stressed from missiles landing near them,” he said.
JustAnswer, a platform that connects people with experts for on-demand professional help, employs about 300 people — one-third of its workforce — in Ukraine. The company said it had raised nearly $4 million in support of Ukraine via the Arizae Foundation since the Russian invasion in February 2022.