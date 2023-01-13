Hundreds of Burger King workers in San Francisco will receive over $2 million in wage thefts in a landmark decision issued by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office last month.
The state on Dec. 19 ordered that Monu Singh and Harkiran Randhawa, owners of a Burger King franchise group called Golden Gate Restaurant and Group, Inc., pay a sum of $2.2 million to 230 employees who worked at five of their restaurant locations in The City, which have all since closed.
The fines include $724,000 in unpaid wages from 2016 and 2019 as well as $371,000 in interest and $1.2 million in penalties. The fees must be paid within the next 45 days.
The ruling stems from a 13-day hearing held between April and June after the franchise owners appealed a $1.9 million citation in 2020 which accused them of regularly pressuring employees to work off the clock and through their meal and rest breaks due to understaffing. Eight former employees testified against the business owners, detailing the unsafe working conditions, where, according to a press release by Legal Aid at Work, a worker advocacy organization which aided the disgruntled employees during the case, they constantly worked long overtime hours but were told to clock in and out according to their regular shift, leading to many instances of unpaid hours.
The labor commission found that the owners were responsible for the “changing of recorded times without documentation, the requirement that clocking in and out be done in accordance with the need to ‘respect the schedule,’ continual short staffing, and the hiring of management that would enforce these policies," according to court documents.
“The practices that led to the assessment of such large sums of wages, damages, and penalties on Golden Gate Restaurant Group stem directly from the decisions of Mr. Singh and Mr. Randhawa (and their) policy of controlling ‘labor costs’ as a principle that overrode compliance with California labor law,” the board wrote.
“I am happy that justice is being served, and that the state has decided to hold the Burger King franchise owners accountable to workers,” Daniel Marini, a former San Francisco Burger King employee, said in a release. “We have been fighting hard to get back the wages rightfully owed to us. I hope this sends a message to other workers: don’t be afraid, if something is wrong and you’re being exploited, you can stand up, speak out, and win.”
An attorney representing Singh and Randhawa told the San Francisco Chronicle that the labor board’s investigation “poorly executed” and full of “glaring errors.” They plan to appeal the decision.