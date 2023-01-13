burger_king-tim_horto_cong2

A 2020 citation accused owners of regularly pressuring employees to work off the clock and through their meal and rest breaks due to understaffing.

Hundreds of Burger King workers in San Francisco will receive over $2 million in wage thefts in a landmark decision issued by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office last month.

The state on Dec. 19 ordered that Monu Singh and Harkiran Randhawa, owners of a Burger King franchise group called Golden Gate Restaurant and Group, Inc., pay a sum of $2.2 million to 230 employees who worked at five of their restaurant locations in The City, which have all since closed.

