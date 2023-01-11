The Bay Area is home to a major chunk of the best places to work in the U.S., according to the job review board Glassdoor.
The site on Monday released its top 100 list of “Best Places to Work in 2023” and nearly one-third of the employers were headquartered in the Bay Area, including the top-rated company, Gainsight, a software firm based near Fisherman’s Wharf.
According to its website, the company helps “businesses secure and surpass their customers' desired outcomes and deliver consistently amazing experiences” by “orchestrating all of companies' customer-facing teams and data together into simple, actionable dashboards and playbooks.”
Gainsight received a ratings score of 4.7 out of 5.0. The average Glassdoor company rates at 3.7.
Other Bay Area based companies in the top 10 include Box (ranked 2nd, headquartered in Redwood City), McKinsey and Co. (4, San Francisco), NVDIA (5, San Francisco), Google (8, Mountain View) and Servicenow (9, Santa Clara).
“Overall, the company has recognized that if we provide our workforce with balance, opportunities to grow, and platforms to recognize each other, they reward us with their best possible contributions to our goals,” a Gainsight spokesperson said in a statement. “We believe you can win in business while being human-first, and this award is validation of that mission.”
NVDIA, a graphics card designer and manufacturer in Silicon Valley, placed first overall last year and has finished near the top multiple years since Glassdoor, which is also based in The City, began publishing an annual list in 2009. General Mills was the winner of the site's inaugural rankings 14 years ago.
Meanwhile, Gainsight, which was founded in 2009, has never been ranked prior to this year.
“Best Places to Work winners are known for leading with transparency, offering flexible working schedules, setting up clear paths for career growth, competitive compensation and more,” Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao told The Examiner. “The biggest commonality is that these companies are known for putting their people first, and that is something every company can continue improving as we navigate the year ahead.”
More companies have been snagged in the meltdown of a once fast-growing industry.
Glassdoor’s ratings are entirely determined by anonymous reviews from current and former company employees. This year’s “Best Places to Work” rankings criteria was based on nine review categories, including overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommendation to a friend, and six-month business outlook.
Eligible employers must have at least 1,000 employees and received at least 75 reviews across each category.
“An employer may be excluded from awards consideration if Glassdoor suspects and/or determines official company representatives have attempted to influence employee reviews or have tampered with the process of collecting authentic, unbiased reviews,” the site noted.