Gainsight, which was founded in 2009 and is located in The City, was not ranked as a top place to work until this year.

The Bay Area is home to a major chunk of the best places to work in the U.S., according to the job review board Glassdoor.

The site on Monday released its top 100 list of “Best Places to Work in 2023” and nearly one-third of the employers were headquartered in the Bay Area, including the top-rated company, Gainsight, a software firm based near Fisherman’s Wharf.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

