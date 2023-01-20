As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater.
Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows, contributing to more and potentially wider-reaching flooding events, especially in low-lying areas.
It’s a worrisome fact with sweeping implications for the Bay Area’s basements, parking garages, sewers and transportation systems. Because as water seeps up to the surface, it’s poised to infiltrate the Bay Area’s infrastructure, mobilize buried contaminants and increase liquefaction hazards on its way to the top.
“People don’t think about groundwater that much because it’s out of sight, out of mind,” said Ellen Plane, an environmental scientist at the San Francisco Estuary Institute and an author of the report. “You don’t necessarily see it or interact with it in the way you would with a rainfall event or the King Tides, for instance.”
But a growing body of research now suggests that understanding groundwater table behavior is critical to ensuring a livable and resilient future. It will require cities to rethink flood projections, building codes and adaptation planning, which until recently did not consider groundwater as a factor for climate resilience.
“When you picture the land not as a two-dimensional map but as a three-dimensional volume, then you can imagine that water is under the ground, and it can rise as the ocean pushes it up — like a toe under a pillow on the couch,” said Dr. Kristina Hill, a professor at UC Berkeley and co-author of the study.
When Hill thinks about what water will encounter on its journey to the surface, she thinks about the things we buried to prevent from getting wet: electrical wires, subterranean pipes and pollution capped under the soils.
Of particular concern are the myriad toxic sites around the Bay Area, many of which are already threatened by rising seas, including the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, the AstraZeneca facility in Richmond and other industrial sites in East Oakland, all of which could unleash a soup of contaminants into the bay, low-lying communities and coastal ecosystems if not properly managed.
“We left (the toxins) behind because it made economic sense in the 1980s and 1990s to just cap those soils, like putting an umbrella over them,” said Hill. “But now we’re realizing that the water is coming up from below, and we don’t have an umbrella for that.”
It’s not just the superfund sites that are of concern. There are thousands of hazardous sites ringing the bay, noted Plane, including dozens of bayfront landfills — and groundwater is coming for almost all of them.
The good news is that San Francisco’s Regional Water Quality Control Board is already considering rising groundwater for future planning, noted Kris May, a climate scientist with Pathways Climate Institute, who co-authored the study. The water board recently revised regulations requiring over a dozen landfills near the shoreline to account for rising groundwater in long-term flood planning.
Development close to the shoreline could also see destabilization as salt water intrudes farther inland, corroding pipes and building foundations. This corrosion is all the more dangerous in a city partially built atop landfill and next to a capricious fault line.
Researchers found that groundwater infiltration also increases the risk of liquefaction — when the ground behaves as a liquid during an earthquake, which San Francisco is due for. Scientists have estimated a 62% probability of a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake occurring in the Bay Area before 2032.
“If you look to the historic bay shoreline, and then you look at today’s shoreline, you see that in almost every county, extensive areas, (including) Alameda and San Mateo, have been built over former marshlands,” said May. “Those are the areas where the groundwater will rise the most. Those are the areas where liquefaction is going to increase. And those are the areas that Mother Nature really wants to take back.”
Rising groundwater can seep into cracks in sewer lines during large storm events, decreasing the conveyance of stormwater out of cities when they need it most. Additionally, groundwater can render green infrastructure used to soak up stormwater — such as rain gardens and permeable pavement — ineffective, as already saturated soils cannot absorb more water.
And this isn’t a future problem, researchers noted, “it’s already happening,” said May. Overflowing manholes, gaping sinkholes and flooded subways are all telltale signs of groundwater intrusion. “Some areas are already pumping the groundwater down either all year or during extreme events,” including Powell Street Station, she said.
Seawalls create solutions and problems
Some solutions like waterproofing underground power lines and pipes already exist. But in many cases, other solutions will require the Bay Area to renegotiate our relationship with water. For example, constructing seawalls to protect cities from rising seas won’t protect urban infrastructure from the water below.
“Some people, when they look at maps of sea level rise, they think about building a wall to keep it out because it looks like a blue stain spreading on the surface of the land,” said Hill. But “if we’re waiting to see blue on a map — we’re waiting too long. It’s the water in the soil that’s going to cause a whole bunch of new problems.”
While seawalls hold out the sea, they also hold in stormwater, requiring cities to find other means of getting it out, including an increase in pumping.
“If San Francisco had already built their seawall, and we had these nine storms, San Francisco would have just flooded like the bathtub,” said May. “What I worry about most is the most common solution that people are using is pumping, and that’s really expensive, and it could be really carbon intensive unless we figure out how to make this pumping solar.”
That said, San Francisco is already using these findings to inform adaptation strategies for capital improvement projects, noted Brian Strong, San Francisco’s chief resilience officer. “This has been a missing piece of the puzzle,” said Strong. “Having an accurate data set to work from will help ensure that new projects are designed for a rising groundwater table.”
Ultimately, researchers said, we need to learn how to live with more water more often. Hill points to the Dutch, who have engineered floodable spaces, like parks and ponds, that can take in water during heavy storms and who have built floating neighborhoods that can rise and fall with the changing tides.
“We need to leapfrog into learning from the Dutch and then go one step further and do it with better biodiversity, like wetlands and bird habitats,” she said.
If we can do that, “we actually become better at how to live with the ocean. If we retreat or live behind walls in cities like New Orleans, we get dumber because we’re not looking at how the environment is changing,” she said.