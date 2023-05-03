A pair of rescued mountain lion cubs rehabbing at the Oakland Zoo have fully healed, paving the way for their move to a new and permanent Southern California home.
The two female cougars, named Holly and Hazel, will be transferred to Big Bear Alpine Zoo on Wednesday, ending their months-long tenure in the East Bay.
The lions were found stranded in the Santa Cruz area just weeks apart at the end of December and early January. When originally discovered, the animals, both less than six-months-old, were emaciated and critically ill.
They were reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and, once the agency determined there was no mother nearby, transported to the Oakland Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital.
The two were immediately given fluids and set up in a warm room in the ICU. Holly responded well, but Hazel remained weak after the initial treatment, forcing the veterinary team to perform a blood transfusion with one of the zoo’s other mountain lions. The procedure was a success and each puma has continued to build strength in the months since.
Caretakers originally kept Holly and Hazel apart before housing them together in February.
"Holly and Hazel have come a long way from being critically ill to bonded, thriving young mountain lions,” zoo spokesperson Isabella Linares told the Examiner. “This is a testament to the effort put in by our dedicated animal care and vet hospital staff. The zoo is no stranger to receiving animals who are victims of the human wildlife conflict and we're always ready to lead the charge in Taking Action for Wildlife."
She added that while they would “love to have them stay at the zoo,” the facility already is home to two adult mountain lions who are “bonded together” and “we can’t take in every rescue cub that comes into our care.”
“If we were able to keep them, we would, but we just don’t have the space,” Linares said.
The two will continue to live together when they move to Big Bear.