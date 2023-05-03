The Oakland Zoo's rescued mountain lion cubs

The lions were found stranded in the Santa Cruz area just weeks apart at the end of December and early January.

 The Oakland Zoo

A pair of rescued mountain lion cubs rehabbing at the Oakland Zoo have fully healed, paving the way for their move to a new and permanent Southern California home.

The two female cougars, named Holly and Hazel, will be transferred to Big Bear Alpine Zoo on Wednesday, ending their months-long tenure in the East Bay.

Oakland Zoo's rescued mountain lions

Holly and Hazel together at the California Trail.

