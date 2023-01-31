reparations

"An apology is great. Investment in a center is wonderful. But for it to be called reparations, it has to be some kind of financial compensation."

 Examiner staff photo

A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents.

They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.