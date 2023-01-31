A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents.
Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some conservative outlets.
Advocates say it's no surprise that the path toward the first-in-the-nation reparations policy has been rocky, but the work is worth the struggle.
Governor Newsom signed AB 3121, the law creating the state task force, in September 2020. Just a few months later, San Francisco did the same with its own reparations campaign: the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, a part of the Human Rights Commission.
Pushback is to be expected, explained Brittni Chicuata, director of staff for the AARAC, but reparations require compensation by definition.
"An apology is great. Investment in a center is wonderful. But for it to be called reparations, it has to be some kind of financial compensation," said Chicuata. "There's more than enough context and information on the record of what the city and private actors did to specifically target Black San Franciscans — it's up to The City to decide whether or not they choose that this is a worthy investment."
Here's what you need to know about the two different coalitions.
Lawmakers will need to pass legislation for payments and other policy changes to take place
Both of these projects are for research and planning purposes only — meaning they are temporary.
The two agencies were formed separately, but they have similar goals: to determine an equitable and effective way to offer retribution to the descendants of enslaved African Americans.
They each have about two years to come up with a plan to share with their governance — either the state legislature or the Board of Supervisors.
The S.F. Board of Supervisors has the power to amend the plans, but must accept the whole document — not approve it piecemeal.
Leadership will then review and adopt the plans as they see fit. After that, the committees will dissolve.
Neither the state nor the civic project has the power to implement policy.
Monetary compensation from the state is not yet on the table. San Francisco has yet to determine a final figure — but the initial proposal is $5 million for each qualified individual.
The state Attorney General's office emphasized that while misinformation about financial reparations may be proliferating on social media and by word of mouth, there is no claims process currently in place. Anything of the sort will be up to the AB 3121 task force.
The AARAC in San Francisco offered the $5 million-per person suggestion in a document submitted to the Board of Supervisors in December, who will have its first hearing about it Feb 7.
As rationale, the S.F. committee writes, "A lump sum payment would compensate the affected population for the decades of harms that they have experienced, and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that Black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and unintended harms perpetuated by City policy."
The exact subset of people who may qualify is still up for debate.
The municipal and state committees are in agreement that those who would be eligible should be Black Americans over 18 years old with proof of residency in the state or The City, who can prove that themselves or their family had been adversely affected by a racist policy.
So far, the state committee plans to stick with California residents descendants of chattel slavery, but is still debating whether to include people whose state residency is somewhat tenuous — like inmates and foster kids.
The City has expanded the criteria to include other forms of policy that adversely affected Black citizensin the last hundred years, like redlining, the War on Drugs and Urban Renewal.
Both the state and city are set to announce an official decision on the plans by 2024.
California's legislature will receive its reparations plans by July 2023 and will have until July 2024 to accept or reject them.
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors has received the first draft document of the AARAC's suggestions as of Dec 12, and will hold the first hearing on Feb 7. The Board will issue a ruling on the final draft by June 2023.
