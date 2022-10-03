Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, has died. She was 75.
The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the film industry.
She met Brando through her neighbor in San Francisco, Francis Ford Coppola, and the two found a shared interest in advancing the rights of Native people. Brando asked Littlefeather to stand in for him at the Academy Awards, hoping that by refusing the Oscar, he could end the media silence of the Native American occupation at Wounded Knee.
The protest was met with mixed reactions.
Even before the announcement, producer Howard Koch threatened Littlefeather with ejection and arrest if she exceeded the 60 second limit for speeches, she recalled. Her words were met with applause, but while she spoke, some audience members jeered and mocked her, making racist gestures as she walked offstage. Actor John Wayne, irate, had to be restrained by six security guards from forcing her off stage during her speech.
Littlefeather's speech remains one of the most well-known events at the Academy Awards to this day. She was blacklisted from Hollywood and suffered threats on her life, but her activism continued in the Bay Area until she passed away last Sunday.
Originally Marie Cruz, Littlefeather was born in Salinas on Nov. 14, 1946, to a family of saddlemakers. She was of Apache and Yaqui descent.
She had a self-described difficult childhood, enduring abuse from her father and spending time in the hospital and foster care. While her father's tribal name was Cruz, according to Littlefeather's website, "she took the name Sacheen Littlefeather after high school to reflect her natural heritage".
In 1969, at age 23, she left Salinas to live in San Francisco and pursue acting and modeling. From then on, she was a lifelong resident of the Bay Area.
The same year she arrived in S.F., Littlefeather became one of the original members of the 19-month long occupation of Alcatraz by Native activists.
The protest cited the Treaty of Laramie as evidence that unused land owned by the federal government should be ceded to Native Americans. It became a precursor to the Land Back movement of the 21st century, according to the publication "Last Real Indians" and was a seminal moment in the Red Power movement of the '60s and '70s.
After the '73 Oscars, Littlefeather dedicated her activism to public health initiatives, international issues and elevating Native Americans in the performing arts. She helped found theater companies, spoke at conferences about Native Americans in media, endorsed a letter to Nelson Mandela and met Mother Teresa.
At 29, she received a degree in Native American Medicine and holistic health from Antioch University.
From there, Littlefeather went on to serve on the board for the American Indian AIDS Foundation and campaign for holistic treatments for diseases affecting her community.
She was awarded a Traditional Indian Medicine Achievement accolade from St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Despite her work in public health, Littlefeather struggled with respiratory issues throughout her life. She had tuberculosis at age 4 and experienced bouts of chronic pain as a result.
At 29, her lung collapsed.
She began to develop cancer in 1990 and was in remission until 2012, when she announced that she had stage 4 breast cancer and was terminally ill.
Littlefeather spent the last years of her life in Novato, California. Her legacy of activism survives in the Native communities in the Bay Area.