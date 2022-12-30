featured spotlight Quiz your 2022 San Francisco news knowledge By Carmela Guaglianone | Examiner staff writer Carmela Author twitter Author email Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Franciscans are going to remember 2022 for a long time to come. Here are seven stories that sum up why. Craig Lee/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a hectic year for San Francisco on the hyperlocal level and beyond. Test how well you kept up with The City's biggest stories with The Examiner's 2022 news quiz. San Francisco Year in Review: These 7 stories encapsulate 2022 How can you sum up such a momentous year in San Francisco? The Examiner presents seven stories that best tell the tale of 2022 10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023 Here are the people who will define the industry in the new year 2022 one for the S.F. history books. What will 2023 bring? Two recalls, four elections … Leanna Louie … it was a wild year in San Francisco politics, even by The City’s standards. 2023 horoscopes from The Examiner's unqualified astrologer Wondering what the New Year will bring? Here's what we heard around the Milky Way water cooler Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quiz San Francisco The City School News Test Story Year Knowledge Carmela Carmela Guaglianone is a staff writer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Carmela Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Santa Rosa chose its first Black mayor. Two big Bay Area cities still haven't Two of the five major metropolises, including the region's largest city, have not yet elected Black leaders Report: Giants, Correa agree on record contract The 28-year-old two-time MLB All-Star has reportedly signed a contract with San Francisco that is more than twice the previous franchise record Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count returns to Bay Area Bay Area 'birder triathlon' involves avian search from dawn til dusk, with Richmond birders rising Warriors forward Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit Lamb denied the allegations detailed in the suit in a written statement released on Thursday Palo Alto police seek public's assistance to find missing 12-year-old boy Donovan – whose last name was not released – was last seen about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road, near the Stanford Children's Health building Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest News Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93 The City S.F. judge okays UC law school name change The City Excelsior District house fire kills elderly woman, displaces adult son Bay Area News BART facing system-wide delays due to wet weather, equipment issues Politics Bay Area veteran among 6 presidential pardons to end 2022 The City Woman pleads not guilty in Bayview children deaths State Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Why Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023 Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco