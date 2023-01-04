pge

A PG&E logo on a high voltage line cover along Beale Street near the company's headquarters in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

 (Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner)

Early Wednesday morning, west coast power company Pacific Gas & Electric announced that it would be mobilizing about three thousand employees in preparation for anticipated outages in the Bay Area and beyond.

It may all come down to those 2,887 workers — plus a 16-crew handful from the Southern California Edison power company — because PG&E controls most of the infrastructure that transmits electricity in the Bay Area.

