Early Wednesday morning, west coast power company Pacific Gas & Electric announced that it would be mobilizing about three thousand employees in preparation for anticipated outages in the Bay Area and beyond.
It may all come down to those 2,887 workers — plus a 16-crew handful from the Southern California Edison power company — because PG&E controls most of the infrastructure that transmits electricity in the Bay Area.
PG&E has turned to other utility companies for aid in the past during major weather events. Spokesperson Jennifer Robison said that the company requested assistance "from other West Coast power providers and support crews from Oregon, New Mexico and Washington are en route", as of 2:20 p.m.
About 500,000 PG&E customers experienced outages during the recent storm on New Year's Eve, restoration efforts for which are still in progress, said Megan McFarland, PG&E spokesperson.
This Wednesday's storm is expected to wreak even more havoc. As of 1 p.m., the storm had begun to pick up and about 11,200 customers had reported power outages, mostly concentrated in the South Bay, according to company data.
"This weather system by itself would present widespread challenges, and we have to factor in that many parts of our service area remain saturated after last weekend's storm," said Angie Gibson, vice president of PG&E emergency preparedness & response. "Our crews have been working tirelessly to ensure we minimize any impacts this storm may have on our customers and hometowns. We encourage customers to prepare for the storm now."
Extra crews will be on standby in predicted high-risk areas, as determined by company models. PG&E has also stockpiled replacement equipment, like poles, power lines and transformers for expedited service.
For outage and safety information, storm protocol or to report downed lines, visit PG&E's website.
