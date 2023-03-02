5c7953fa78b8409ea9ca82f3c11a2244

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted an exemption allowing  PG&E to continue its operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant’s twin reactors while its renewal application undergoes a formal review process. The current operating licenses for the plant’s two units are set to expire in 2024 and 2025.

Just days after the California Energy Commission recommended the state extend the life of its last nuclear power plant to assuage policymakers’ anxiety over grid reliability, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Pacific Gas and Electric a much-needed exemption to operate the plant beyond 2025, the year the plant was slated to shutter.

The exemption, which the NRC approved Thursday, allows PG&E to continue its operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant’s twin reactors while its renewal application undergoes a formal review process. The current operating licenses for the plant’s two units are set to expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

