Just days after the California Energy Commission recommended the state extend the life of its last nuclear power plant to assuage policymakers’ anxiety over grid reliability, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Pacific Gas and Electric a much-needed exemption to operate the plant beyond 2025, the year the plant was slated to shutter.
The exemption, which the NRC approved Thursday, allows PG&E to continue its operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant’s twin reactors while its renewal application undergoes a formal review process. The current operating licenses for the plant’s two units are set to expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The move represents yet another signal that nuclear power could remain a part of California’s energy portfolio well into the future. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to keep Diablo Canyon online for five more years, lending PG&E $1.4 billion to reverse its plans to decommission the facility and shore up its reliability.
Newsom has increasingly billed the 2.2-GW plant near San Luis Obispo as a bridge to the state’s clean energy future – especially as extreme weather events like heat waves and wildfires have challenged the grid and the state waits for more renewable projects to come online.
“Amid intensifying climate impacts in the West and across the country, California is focused on meeting our bold climate and clean energy goals while tackling the challenges of extreme weather that puts lives at risk and strains our grid,” Newsom said in November.
PG&E’s chief nuclear officer, Paula Gerfen, welcomed the NRC’s decision this week, saying she “was proud of the role Diablo Canyon plays as the state’s largest clean energy producer.”
But the approval also represents an about-face for the NRC, which, just months ago, rejected PG&E’s request to resume its review of the application. In 2018, PG&E withdrew its previous application after it agreed to decommission Diablo Canyon by 2025.
In a letter sent in January, the NRC said that going back to the utility’s previous application would “not be consistent with our regulations.”
This week’s decision was swiftly denounced by environmental groups that oppose the plant’s continued operation."The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is contorting its rules and procedures in granting this exemption to Pacific Gas and Electric,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth. “The NRC cannot simply invent new rules just because the State of California is having second thoughts about the decision.”
PG&E intends to submit a new application by the end of 2023.