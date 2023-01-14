spotlight Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse, according to the San Mateo County Fire Department. San Mateo County Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday.The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse.Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. San Mateo County Fire Department A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage.The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported. Extreme weather also caused street flooding near a San Mateo County Fire Department station in Pescadero. San Mateo County Fire Department These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Collapse Highway Closure Stage Street Cal Landslide San Mateo County Fire Department Asphalt Hydrography Pescadero Creek Pomponio Creek Meteorology Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash late Thursday night A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider BART facing system-wide delays due to wet weather, equipment issues Rain prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into Friday afternoon Here's five creative ways to get rid of your Christmas tree Setting your tree on the curb can be an anticlimactic way to end a holiday season. Here's how to end Christmas just as strong as you started Fire, equipment malfunction prompts brief shutdown of BART line Rail service between Daly City and the 24th Street Mission Station was suspended as authorities doused the fire and conducted track inspections Thousands of Twitter users worldwide report website outages Users from the Unites States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Argentina reported being unable to access the desktop version of Twitter Landmark wage increase for UC student workers still keeps some below poverty line 38% of student employees and 32% of student researchers voted no on contract Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Bay Area News Golden Gate Bridge shutdown due to overturned big rig 49ers Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs Crime East Palo Alto officer shot with ghost gun after traffic stop 49ers Six Niners among NFL players to earn AP All-Pro Honors Culture What to do This Week Five under $20: things to do in San Francisco next week Sports Is pro women's soccer back in the Bay? NWSL bid learns fate in 'weeks' News Education Teacher’s union takes steps to sue SFUSD over payroll failures Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion S.F. High School Task Force must start with middle schools Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco