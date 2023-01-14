Pescadero collapse pic

Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse, according to the San Mateo County Fire Department.

 San Mateo County Fire Department

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday.

The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse.

Pescadero flooding

Extreme weather also caused street flooding near a San Mateo County Fire Department station in Pescadero.

