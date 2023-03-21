nite truck CHP foto

The big rig was placed back onto its wheels by tow trucks late Tuesday night.

A big rig overturned on the eastbound side of Bay Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, blocking lanes for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol announced just before 4:35 p.m. that the truck overturned just east of the First Street onramp and came to a rest on the roadway, blocking the four left eastbound lanes.

