A big rig overturned on the eastbound side of Bay Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, blocking lanes for several hours.
The California Highway Patrol announced just before 4:35 p.m. that the truck overturned just east of the First Street onramp and came to a rest on the roadway, blocking the four left eastbound lanes.
MAKOR TRAFFIC ALERT
I-80 e/b (San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge), just east of 1st Street on-ramp, a big rig has overturned and the four left e/b lanes are currently blocked. Expect major delays! Please use alternate routes and avoid area if possible! pic.twitter.com/1OjMBqhJ7F
No injuries were reported in the wake of the crash, but the CHP reported all trucks were being diverted from the bridge and were asked not to attempt to use the crossing to get into San Francisco from Oakland because the overturned big rig does not allow enough clearance for other trucks to get by.
Authorities left two lanes open to let traffic through follow the crash, but the CHP announced about 5:40 p.m. that all eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge would be temporarily closed when emergency vehicles arrived at the scene to upright the fallen truck.
The big rig was placed back onto its wheels by about 8:13 p.m., and the CHP announced about 8:35 p.m. that all eastbound lanes of the bridge were reopened to traffic.