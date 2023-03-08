Need to catch up on the year in film before your big Oscars party this weekend? Like a wingman protecting their pilot in "Top Gun: Maverick," The Examiner has you covered. Here’s a complete listing of Bay Area movie theaters and streaming services that will be showing the films nominated for this year’s Best Picture award before the red carpet is rolled out on Sunday.
Note: Many of the listed theaters are only showing each movie once per day or once during the week. Check the theater listings for showtimes.
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
Streaming:
Netflix
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
None
East Bay
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
Century 16 Cinemas (Mountain View)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
"Avatar the Way of Water"
Streaming:
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
Playing at all major movie theaters in the Bay Area. Check local theater listings for showtimes.
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
Streaming:
HBO Max
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16
East Bay
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood (Berkeley)
AMC Bay Street 16 (Emeryville)
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
AMC Mercado 20 (Santa Clara)
Century 20 Oakridge (Santa Clara)
AMC Saratoga 14
AMC Eastridge 15 (San Jose)
Cinearts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
Century Cinemas 16 (Mountain View)
North Bay
Century Regency 7 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
"Elvis"
Streaming:
HBO Max
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16
East Bay
AMC Bay Street 16 (Emeryville)
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
Century Cinemas 16 (Mountain View)
AMC Eastridge 15 (San Jose)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
AMC Mercado 20 (Santa Clara)
AMC Saratoga 14
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Streaming:
Showtime
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
Presidio Theater
Alamo Drafthouse New Mission
Balboa Theater
East Bay
Landmark Albany Twin
The New Parkway (Oakland)
Orinda Theater
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
Vine Cinema & Alehouse (Livermore)
South Bay
Century Cinema 16 (Mountain View)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
AMC Eastridge 5 (San Jose)
Century 20 Oakridge (Santa Clara)
AMC Mercado 20 (Santa Clara)
Landmark Aquarius Theatre (Palo Alto)
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Regal Cinemas Sebastopol
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
"The Fablemans"
Streaming:
Available for rent
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16
East Bay
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood (Berkeley)
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Union City)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
Century Cinema 16 (Mountain View)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
Century 20 Oakridge (San Jose)
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
"Tár"
Streaming:
Peacock
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16
Presidio Theatre
East Bay
AMC Bay Street 16 (Emeryville)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
South Bay
AMC Mercado 20 (San Jose)
AMC Eastridge (San Jose)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
Century 20 Oakridge (San Jose)
AMC Saratoga 14
Century Cinema 16 (Mountain View)
North Bay
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
None
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Streaming:
Paramount +
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon
East Bay
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
AMC Saratoga 14
AMC Eastridge (San Jose)
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Century Napa Valley
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
"Triangle of Sadness"
Streaming:
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16
East Bay
AMC Bay Street 16
The New Parkway (Oakland)
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing (Union City)
Regal Hacienda Crossings (Dublin)
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
South Bay
AMC Mercado 20 (San Jose)
AMC Eastridge 15 (San Jose)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
Century 20 Oakridge
AMC Saratoga 14
Century Cinemas 16 (Mountain View)
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Century Napa Valley
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century at Tanforan (San Bruno)
Century 12 Downtown San Mateo
"Women Talking"
Streaming:
Available for rent or purchase
Theaters:
San Francisco
Presidio Theatre
AMC Metreon 16
East Bay
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood (Berkeley)
AMC Bay Street (Emeryville)
Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek
Century 15 Downtown Pleasant Hill
Century 25 Union Landing
Century at Pacific Commons (Fremont)
Vine Cinema & Alehouse (Livermore)
South Bay
Century Cinema 16 (Mountain View)
CineArts @ Santana Row (San Jose)
Century 20 Oakridge (San Jose)
AMC Eastridge 15 (San Jose)
AMC Saratoga 14
North Bay
Century Regency 6 (San Rafael)
Regal Edwards Fairfield
Century Napa Valley
Summerfield Cinemas (Santa Rosa)
Regal Cinemas Sebatapol
Peninsula
Century 20 Daly City
Century Tanforan (San Bruno)
Century Downtown San Mateo