Oakland Apt. Fire

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at the apartment located near the western edge of Lake Merritt.

 Oakland Fire Department

One person was injured and several others were rescued in a fire the burned an Oakland residential building on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. at the building located in the 1500 block of Alice Street near the western edge of Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like