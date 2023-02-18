spotlight One injured in Oakland apartment building fire By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at the apartment located near the western edge of Lake Merritt. Oakland Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was injured and several others were rescued in a fire the burned an Oakland residential building on Saturday morning.The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. at the building located in the 1500 block of Alice Street near the western edge of Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Fire Department.The fire quickly grew to a second-alarm blaze just after 5:10 a.m., then to a third alarm fire by about 5:15 a.m., according to the OFD.At least five residents were rescued from within the building, and one of the individuals was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Tesla driver killed, passenger injured in crash with fire truck A passenger inside the Tesla was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation The fire department reported at about 7:50 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished, though the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.Two Thursday fires in San Francisco caused three people to be sent to the hospital and at least 13 others to be displaced.On Feb. 9, a Sunset District residence was destroyed and a woman who lived there was killed in an explosion and ensuing fire that was allegedly caused by a drug lab in the building. Key East, South Bay freeway stretch to shut down for Presidents Day weekend Bay Area travelers heading to Tahoe for the long weekend may want to get an early start @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire East Bay Oakland Apartment Rescue Smoke Inhalation Department Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Golden Gate Bridge temporarily shut down due to overturned big rig The cause of the wreck was under investigation, and no injuries were immediately reported Over 200 S.F. Burger King workers awarded $2.2M in wage thefts “I am happy that justice is being served," an employee said following the ruling 18-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco The man was last seen on Friday in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood, according to San Francisco police Top flight: SFO one of least delayed U.S. airports in 2022 Despite a chaotic end to the year, SFO is still among the nation's most reliable travel hubs Student identified as originator of bomb threat against Palo Alto midde school Palo Alto police, in conjunction with middle school administrators and Palo Alto Unified School District officials, determined the threat was not credible S.F. firm rated best place to work, beats out several Bay Area companies Glassdoor just released its top 100 list of “Best Places to Work in 2023" and the Bay Area was well represented. Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest One injured in Oakland apartment building fire Updated 2 hrs ago Tesla driver killed, passenger injured in crash with fire truck Updated 1 hr ago Santa Rosa shooting sends victim to hospital late Friday night Updated 1 hr ago Key East, South Bay freeway stretch to shut down for Presidents Day weekend Updated 2 hrs ago Attempted carjacker shot by Oakland police Updated 5 hrs ago Palo Alto: Where California and capitalism's original sins meet Updated Feb 17, 2023 Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old man last seen in San Jose Updated Feb 17, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion 'SF Democrat' a badge of honor, not a reason for derision Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, Feb. 19, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, Feb. 19, 2023