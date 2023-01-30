Oakland zoo sinkhole

An impassable sinkhole near the park's vehicle entrance kept Oakland Zoo shuttered for the month of January.

 Courtesy of Oakland Zoo

After a month out of commission due to storm damages, the Oakland Zoo is set to once again welcome visitors through its gates. 

The park will reopen to the public on Feb. 3. Additionally, "Glowfari," the zoo's outdoor wintertime lantern festival, has been extended and will now run from Feb. 3 through March 4. 

