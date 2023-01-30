spotlight After storm closure, Oakland Zoo sets reopening date By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An impassable sinkhole near the park's vehicle entrance kept Oakland Zoo shuttered for the month of January. Courtesy of Oakland Zoo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a month out of commission due to storm damages, the Oakland Zoo is set to once again welcome visitors through its gates. The park will reopen to the public on Feb. 3. Additionally, "Glowfari," the zoo's outdoor wintertime lantern festival, has been extended and will now run from Feb. 3 through March 4. San Francisco residents asked to complete storm impact survey Answers will help secure state and federal storm relief assistance for The City Oakland Zoo originally announced on New Year's Day that it would be temporarily closed until at least the third week of January due to a sinkhole, which stemmed from a collapsed culvert located under the park's vehicle entrance at Golf Links Road. The hole, which was impassable to vehicles and prevented guests from entering the zoo, was approximately 10 feet wide and 10 feet deep. Shortly thereafter, Oakland Zoo announced that the park would be closed until at least early February due to delays in repairs. Zoo officials noted that their animals remained safe and cared for during the park's extended closure and January's string of extreme weather that whipped Northern California. Ticket and member reservations for regular daytime admission will be available starting Jan. 31.For more information, visit the Oakland Zoo website. The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry has spilled over to Twitter "That's soft as s--- take that L on the chin" Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Tourism James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Oakland Zoo rescues another stranded, sick cougar cub from Santa Cruz For the second time in three weeks, the zoo has taken in a lost puma SFFD rescues couple who became trapped in car by downed tree The two became trapped in the area of 19th Avenue and Fulton Street, near Golden Gate Park Facebook’s bridge to nowhere The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up. One injured after tree falls on Castro Valley home The injured adult, as well as one other adult and four children, were also displaced from the home due to the damage caused by the tree RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire, and San Jose police reported traffic in the area would be impacted for an unknown duration Girl, 12, reported missing in Oakland The girl was last seen about midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street, according to the Oakland Police Department Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Brad Wilkerson becomes Yankees assistant hitting coach 22 min ago After storm closure, Oakland Zoo sets reopening date Updated 1 hr ago New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto Updated 1 hr ago In need of a free original pet portrait? SFMOMA has you covered Updated 2 hrs ago 49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly tears UCL, will miss months Updated 1 hr ago Man who drove Tesla off Devil's Slide charged with trying to kill family Updated 3 hrs ago February theater is alive with noir and all-male and -female casts Updated 2 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion For a glimpse of SoMa’s future, look to its funky startup past Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco