Ewe herd it here first, folks. Two little lambs at the Oakland Zoo have names.
The newest family members are none other than Thistle, a mostly black and white male, and Indigo, a brown and tan female. They join the Wayne and Gladys Valley Children's Zoo's flock, which includes pasture-raised Kevin and Matt, as well as hand-raised Tony and Claire came in 2021.
When it came to naming the newest bundles of joy, Isabella Linares, the Zoo's marketing manager, said, "Animal Care and their keepers wanted something nature related and approachable. They picked their top three choices and went with Thistle and Indigo."
Both lambs, who are now over a month old, arrived from a farm in Sebastopol, which is where all six of the Zoo's sheep have come from.
Thistle was a "bummer" lamb found outside of the barn and away from its mother, while Indigo was born with slightly wobbly legs, which made the farmers worry that she wouldn't get a good latch on the mom. As a result, Indigo was pulled for hand-raising and her front legs are fine now.
According to the Zoo, neither of the lambs were likely to survive had they not been hand-raised.
Caretakers have spent the last month getting the lambs acclimated with volunteers, staff, visitors, other petting yard residents, and their new home. This allows the lambs to socialize "with people from a young age and ends up with very friendly sheep who will come up to people for petting."
Thistle and Indigo are wrapping up their 30-day quarantine and will debut in the Children's Zoo soon.