Oakland Zoo's Thistle and Indigo

Oakland Zoo's two little lambs, who are both more than a month old, are set to greet visitors soon.  

 Courtesy of Oakland Zoo

Ewe herd it here first, folks. Two little lambs at the Oakland Zoo have names. 

The newest family members are none other than Thistle, a mostly black and white male, and Indigo, a brown and tan female. They join the Wayne and Gladys Valley Children's Zoo's flock, which includes pasture-raised Kevin and Matt, as well as hand-raised Tony and Claire came in 2021.

