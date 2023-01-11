For the second time in three weeks, the Oakland Zoo has rescued an emaciated mountain lion cub found abandoned in the Santa Cruz area.
The newest puma, named Hazel by the zoo, was discovered on Sunday by a resident in Soquel, a small town five miles east of Santa Cruz, and reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officials said. Once the agency determined there was no mother nearby, the cub was transported to the Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital.
Veterinarians deduced that Hazel was between four to five months old and severely emaciated, weighing only 12 pounds and suffering from anemia and hypoglycemia — conditions resulting from low red blood cell and blood sugar levels, respectively.
Staff gave the animal fluids and a “warm and cozy overnight bed.” By Tuesday morning, her vitals had “slightly improved.”
"Hazel is learning to eat on her own! Which is difficult enough for all rescue pumas, the e-collar adds an extra challenge. Luckily, Hazel is figuring it out, and keepers need to assist in feeding her less every time," a zoo spokesperson told The Examiner on Wednesday morning. "She is currently being fed very small amounts five times a day while her body adjusts to having food to digest. This means that keepers are visiting her from 8 am. to 8 p.m."
"She still has her IV in, but it could come out tomorrow or Thursday, depending on her tests tomorrow. She is not 'in the clear' yet, but her eating on her own is a big step in the right direction!"
The rescue comes three weeks after the zoo received another critically ill mountain lion cub found underneath a Santa Cruz property. Zoo staff continue to work on rehabilitating the cougar, named Holly because she was found during the holiday season, and announced last week she is hitting all her benchmarks, “which is a great sign for her recovery.” Medical officials already declared that if Holly recovers, she will not be released back into the wild because she was unable to learn all the necessary survival skills.
“Mountain lions can have kittens year-round, and according to our partners at CDFW, unfortunately, it’s common to find cubs needing help during winter months,” zoo officials said.
The Oakland Zoo is currently closed to the public until at least Jan. 17 because of the damage from the recent wave of storms.