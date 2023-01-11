Hazel the Oakland Zoo mountain lion

Hazel was discovered by a resident in Soquel, a small town five miles east of Santa Cruz.

 Oakland Zoo

For the second time in three weeks, the Oakland Zoo has rescued an emaciated mountain lion cub found abandoned in the Santa Cruz area.

The newest puma, named Hazel by the zoo, was discovered on Sunday by a resident in Soquel, a small town five miles east of Santa Cruz, and reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officials said. Once the agency determined there was no mother nearby, the cub was transported to the Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital.

Hazel came to the Oakland Zoo severely emaciated, only weighing 12 pounds and suffering from anemia and hypoglycemia.
"(Hazel) is not 'in the clear' yet, but her eating on her own is a big step in the right direction," a zoo spokesperson told The Examiner.

